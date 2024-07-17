News Today

[News Today] FILIPINO HELPERS TO BEGIN SERVICE

입력 2024.07.17 (16:13) 수정 2024.07.17 (16:14)

[LEAD]
Starting this September, 100 Filipino domestic workers will be assigned to Seoul households. This aims to alleviate the caregiving load for families. The service will cost about 1.19 million won, that's around 860 U.S. dollars monthly for a daily 4 hour basis.


[Report]
The overseas domestic helpers scheme was introduced to ease childcare burden of dual income couples.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Labor Ministry are now receiving applications from families who want to try out the pilot program.

Households with children 12 years or younger or are planning to give birth are eligible to apply regardless of income.

100 Filipino helpers will assist in childcare and household chores at individual homes for 6 months from September to late February.

They have completed a training course at a vocational institute in the Philippines and acquired government certification.

Seoul City says the helpers can also communicate in Korean to a certain degree.

Kim Dong-seob / Seoul Metropolitan Gov't
The helpers will arrive in Korea in early Aug. and receive 4-week training before being assigned to homes.

Households can choose to hire them for the entire day or by the hour from Monday to Friday but their total working hours cannot exceed 52 hours a week.

The fee, which includes minimum wage and indirect costs such as insurance, is 13,700 won per hour, about 9 dollars 90 cents.

Having the helpers 4 hours a day will amount to a monthly fee of about 1.19 million won, or 860 dollars.

Seoul City and the labor ministry will assess the effects and satisfaction rate of the trial project before deciding on the scale and direction of a full-fledged program.

