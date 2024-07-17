[News Today] NEW KARA SONG FEATURES LATE MEMBER
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Now turning to entertainment news. K-POP girl group KARA has released a new single. Included in this track is the voice of the late Goo Ha-ra, who passed away five years ago, making it all the more special. Here's more.
[Report]
K-pop girl group KARA have released a new song featuring all its six members.
Their the agency released the ballad titled "Hello" on major music sites and Kara's official social media accounts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The song, themed on meetings and farewells, is an unpublished work that almost made it into KARA's 4th regular album in 2013.
It was then included in the Japanese solo album late KARA member Goo Ha-ra released some 10 days before her death.
The song has been revamped through a re-recording by the rest of the members and an addition of Goo's voice recorded when she was alive.
KARA will drop a digital single album containing this song next week.
They also plan to hold concerts in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka next month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEW KARA SONG FEATURES LATE MEMBER
-
- 입력 2024-07-17 16:13:26
- 수정2024-07-17 16:15:07
[LEAD]
Now turning to entertainment news. K-POP girl group KARA has released a new single. Included in this track is the voice of the late Goo Ha-ra, who passed away five years ago, making it all the more special. Here's more.
[Report]
K-pop girl group KARA have released a new song featuring all its six members.
Their the agency released the ballad titled "Hello" on major music sites and Kara's official social media accounts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The song, themed on meetings and farewells, is an unpublished work that almost made it into KARA's 4th regular album in 2013.
It was then included in the Japanese solo album late KARA member Goo Ha-ra released some 10 days before her death.
The song has been revamped through a re-recording by the rest of the members and an addition of Goo's voice recorded when she was alive.
KARA will drop a digital single album containing this song next week.
They also plan to hold concerts in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka next month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.