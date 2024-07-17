[News Today] NEW KARA SONG FEATURES LATE MEMBER

[LEAD]

Now turning to entertainment news. K-POP girl group KARA has released a new single. Included in this track is the voice of the late Goo Ha-ra, who passed away five years ago, making it all the more special. Here's more.



[Report]

K-pop girl group KARA have released a new song featuring all its six members.



Their the agency released the ballad titled "Hello" on major music sites and Kara's official social media accounts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.



The song, themed on meetings and farewells, is an unpublished work that almost made it into KARA's 4th regular album in 2013.



It was then included in the Japanese solo album late KARA member Goo Ha-ra released some 10 days before her death.



The song has been revamped through a re-recording by the rest of the members and an addition of Goo's voice recorded when she was alive.



KARA will drop a digital single album containing this song next week.



They also plan to hold concerts in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka next month.