News Today

[News Today] NEW KARA SONG FEATURES LATE MEMBER

입력 2024.07.17 (16:13) 수정 2024.07.17 (16:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Now turning to entertainment news. K-POP girl group KARA has released a new single. Included in this track is the voice of the late Goo Ha-ra, who passed away five years ago, making it all the more special. Here's more.

[Report]
K-pop girl group KARA have released a new song featuring all its six members.

Their the agency released the ballad titled "Hello" on major music sites and Kara's official social media accounts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The song, themed on meetings and farewells, is an unpublished work that almost made it into KARA's 4th regular album in 2013.

It was then included in the Japanese solo album late KARA member Goo Ha-ra released some 10 days before her death.

The song has been revamped through a re-recording by the rest of the members and an addition of Goo's voice recorded when she was alive.

KARA will drop a digital single album containing this song next week.

They also plan to hold concerts in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka next month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEW KARA SONG FEATURES LATE MEMBER
    • 입력 2024-07-17 16:13:26
    • 수정2024-07-17 16:15:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
Now turning to entertainment news. K-POP girl group KARA has released a new single. Included in this track is the voice of the late Goo Ha-ra, who passed away five years ago, making it all the more special. Here's more.

[Report]
K-pop girl group KARA have released a new song featuring all its six members.

Their the agency released the ballad titled "Hello" on major music sites and Kara's official social media accounts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The song, themed on meetings and farewells, is an unpublished work that almost made it into KARA's 4th regular album in 2013.

It was then included in the Japanese solo album late KARA member Goo Ha-ra released some 10 days before her death.

The song has been revamped through a re-recording by the rest of the members and an addition of Goo's voice recorded when she was alive.

KARA will drop a digital single album containing this song next week.

They also plan to hold concerts in Japan's Tokyo and Osaka next month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도로 통제·열차 지연…수도권 비 피해 잇따라

도로 통제·열차 지연…수도권 비 피해 잇따라
“시간당 101mm 폭우 쏟아져”<br>…이 시각 경기북부

“시간당 101mm 폭우 쏟아져”…이 시각 경기북부
순식간에 잠겼다…시청자 제보 영상으로 본 호우 피해

순식간에 잠겼다…시청자 제보 영상으로 본 호우 피해
군 “호우로 비무장지대 인근<br> 북한지뢰 유실 우려”

군 “호우로 비무장지대 인근 북한지뢰 유실 우려”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.