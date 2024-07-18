News Today

[News Today] EVACUATION ORDER FOR OSAN

[LEAD]
Heavy rain pounds the Seoul area for a second day. At 9:20 AM today, Osan City in Gyeonggi-do Province ordered evacuations near the Osan Stream. Seoul has issued flood advisories for 15 streams, and access to 29 locations is fully restricted.


[Report]
Heavy rain alerts are in effect for Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Osan from 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

At 8:40 a.m., the Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood warning for Tapdong Bridge in the Osan Stream.

As of 9 a.m., the level of water near Tapdong Bridge rose to 4.48 meters, exceeding the flood gauge of 4.2 meters.

The Osan city government issued an evacuation order and sent out a disaster warning urging residents living near the stream to take shelter at Hwaseong Elementary School.

Amid torrential downpours, access to Hwasan Underpass in Suwon was once blocked completely.

Until Wednesday, the heavy rain caused no casualties or deaths in Gyeonggi-do Province.
But 56 houses and 164 roads were flooded, and 15 rock falls were reported.

In Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, a landslide left two people displaced.
Near the Munsan Stream in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. four vehicles were isolated on a flooded road.

Access to 29 streams around Seoul is fully blocked.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Han River Flood Control Office issued flood alerts for Manjang Bridge, Songcheon Bridge and Tapdong Bridge near major rivers in Gyeonggi-do Province.

