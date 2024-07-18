[News Today] EVACUATION ORDER FOR OSAN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Heavy rain pounds the Seoul area for a second day. At 9:20 AM today, Osan City in Gyeonggi-do Province ordered evacuations near the Osan Stream. Seoul has issued flood advisories for 15 streams, and access to 29 locations is fully restricted.
[Report]
Heavy rain alerts are in effect for Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Osan from 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
At 8:40 a.m., the Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood warning for Tapdong Bridge in the Osan Stream.
As of 9 a.m., the level of water near Tapdong Bridge rose to 4.48 meters, exceeding the flood gauge of 4.2 meters.
The Osan city government issued an evacuation order and sent out a disaster warning urging residents living near the stream to take shelter at Hwaseong Elementary School.
Amid torrential downpours, access to Hwasan Underpass in Suwon was once blocked completely.
Until Wednesday, the heavy rain caused no casualties or deaths in Gyeonggi-do Province.
But 56 houses and 164 roads were flooded, and 15 rock falls were reported.
In Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, a landslide left two people displaced.
Near the Munsan Stream in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. four vehicles were isolated on a flooded road.
Access to 29 streams around Seoul is fully blocked.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Han River Flood Control Office issued flood alerts for Manjang Bridge, Songcheon Bridge and Tapdong Bridge near major rivers in Gyeonggi-do Province.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] EVACUATION ORDER FOR OSAN
-
- 입력 2024-07-18 15:48:46
- 수정2024-07-18 15:49:58
[LEAD]
Heavy rain pounds the Seoul area for a second day. At 9:20 AM today, Osan City in Gyeonggi-do Province ordered evacuations near the Osan Stream. Seoul has issued flood advisories for 15 streams, and access to 29 locations is fully restricted.
[Report]
Heavy rain alerts are in effect for Suwon, Pyeongtaek and Osan from 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
At 8:40 a.m., the Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood warning for Tapdong Bridge in the Osan Stream.
As of 9 a.m., the level of water near Tapdong Bridge rose to 4.48 meters, exceeding the flood gauge of 4.2 meters.
The Osan city government issued an evacuation order and sent out a disaster warning urging residents living near the stream to take shelter at Hwaseong Elementary School.
Amid torrential downpours, access to Hwasan Underpass in Suwon was once blocked completely.
Until Wednesday, the heavy rain caused no casualties or deaths in Gyeonggi-do Province.
But 56 houses and 164 roads were flooded, and 15 rock falls were reported.
In Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, a landslide left two people displaced.
Near the Munsan Stream in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. four vehicles were isolated on a flooded road.
Access to 29 streams around Seoul is fully blocked.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Han River Flood Control Office issued flood alerts for Manjang Bridge, Songcheon Bridge and Tapdong Bridge near major rivers in Gyeonggi-do Province.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.