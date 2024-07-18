[News Today] N.KOREA DISCHARGES DAM WATER
[LEAD]
With torrential downpours continuing in the central part of the Korean Peninsula, there are signs that North Korea has released water into the South from its Hwanggang Dam in the border area, prompting the South Korean government to take measures to minimize related damage.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the water level near Pilseunggyo Bridge in the Imjingang River reached about 2.9 meters and travelers were advised to leave the region and evacuate.
When the North discharges 500 tons of water per second from the dam, it takes about seven hours for the water to reach the South Korean bridge.
-
- 입력 2024-07-18 15:48:54
- 수정2024-07-18 15:50:10
-
