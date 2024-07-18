News Today

[News Today] “NK TROOPS KILLED LAYING MINES”

[LEAD]
We previously reported that the North Korean military has been building a new tactical road, burying mines, and setting up anti-tank barriers on the northern side of the DMZ. Despite extreme heat and severe weather, these operations near the DMZ continue. Military authorities report that over a dozen mine explosions have occurred, causing multiple North Korean troop casualties.


[Report]
North Korean soldiers carrying what appears to be land mines are headed in a certain direction in the border area.

These men living in temporary tents inside the Demilitarized Zone are also seen having meals of rice balls crouching on the ground.

According to the South Korean military, several North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured from a dozen land mine explosions while working along the DMZ.

Some were also seen being carried out due to heat-related illnesses.

Since April, the North Korean military is said to have been removing vegetation to create wasteland and constructing bridges and installing barriers in the border area.

The wasteland operation has progressed about 10% while anti-tank barriers being set up at 4 locations have reportedly extended the length to 2.5 kilometers.

Despite the heat wave and monsoon rain, North Korean troops have been working an average 12 to 13 hours a day including on July 8, the 30th anniversary of the death of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung.
In some areas, even female soldiers were mobilized.

Seoul's defense ministry said it's preparing for various potential scenarios such as the accidental defection of North Korean soldiers who fail to put up with the dire conditions.

Shin Won-sik/ Minister of Nat’l Defense
Let's view the situation very seriously and maintain airtight readiness posture and be ready to take immediate action.

The ministry said it's also stepping up readiness posture against possible North Korean provocation as the regime leader's sister Kim Yo-jong continues to issued threats over the anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign by civic groups in South Korea.

