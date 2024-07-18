News Today

[News Today] DRUG SMUGGLED IN SMALLER AMOUNTS

[LEAD]
In the first half of this year, the number of drug smuggling cases detected at the border increased by 11% from the previous year, averaging about two cases per day. Smaller quantities of drugs are also being smuggled, not even in mass amounts. How they smuggle them in have also diversified.


[Report]
A packet of dried squid sent from Thailand.

White powder in a plastic bag is found squeezed between two squids. It's ketamine.

This parcel comes from Poland. The candy wrappings unveil colored pills, MDMA. More commonly known as ecstasy, it's known to make its rounds in the club scene.

Narcotics are also found inside cereal boxes with cute animal pictures as well as a lotion container.

Incidents of hiding small amounts of drugs through international mail have surged 28% in the year's first half, accounting for more than half of all uncovered illicit drugs.

As a result, the aggregate weight of confiscated smuggled drugs has fallen while the number of cases went up 11% on-year. Some 360 cases were exposed in the first six months alone, which is about two cases every day.

Han Chang-ryeong/ Korea Customs Service
The rise is attributed to small amounts of drugs under 10 grams brought in for self-consumption. South Korea is a newly emerging drug consumer.

By types of confiscated drugs, the discovery of new drugs commonly circulating among the younger demographic as well as the steadily in demand methamphetamine and cocaine have increased.

Han Chang-ryeong/ Korea Customs Service
The increase of meth is due to steady domestic demand and its relatively high market price in Korea, triggering smuggling attempts by int'l drug rings.

The Korea Customs Service has vowed to beef up crackdown operations by increasing personnel and modernizing related equipment.

It however also stressed that there are limitations to clampdowns with a rise in direct purchase from overseas, and therefore other measures such as stronger penalties on drug offenders are also necessary.




