[News Today] TRAINEE DOCTOR VACANCIES CONFIRMED

After encouraging striking trainee doctors to end their walkout, the government has concluded that there will be vacancies of junior doctors at hospitals.



In a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters held Thursday morning, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said that most trainee doctors on strike will unlikely return to work and the government will confirm the exact number of vacancies left by unreturned junior doctors.



From next Monday, it will then begin the recruitment process to fill in the vacancies for the second half of this year.