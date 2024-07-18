[News Today] MOST POPULAR ADVERTISING MODELS

[LEAD]

Being chosen as an advertising model is a clear indicator of how popular they are at the time. Singer Lim Young-woong has been acknowledged by industry professionals as the top advertising model. Let's check out the rankings.





[Report]

Local ad professionals selected Korea's most popular advertising models.



The organizers of MAD STARS 2024 slated for next month, surveyed industry professionals and marketers ahead of the festival opening to assess stars' brand power.



Singer Lim Young-woong ranked first in the male advertising model category as well as overall ranking.

He was chosen because he is loved across different age groups for his exceptional singing and strict self-discipline.



Meanwhile, singer and actress IU won the most votes for the best female advertising model. She is currently on an overseas concert tour.



Also, actor Byeon Woo-seok of 'Lovely Runner' fame and Lee Joo-been who had appeared in the TV drama 'Queen of Tears' were named the top new male and female advertising models.