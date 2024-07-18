[News Today] MOST POPULAR ADVERTISING MODELS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Being chosen as an advertising model is a clear indicator of how popular they are at the time. Singer Lim Young-woong has been acknowledged by industry professionals as the top advertising model. Let's check out the rankings.
[Report]
Local ad professionals selected Korea's most popular advertising models.
The organizers of MAD STARS 2024 slated for next month, surveyed industry professionals and marketers ahead of the festival opening to assess stars' brand power.
Singer Lim Young-woong ranked first in the male advertising model category as well as overall ranking.
He was chosen because he is loved across different age groups for his exceptional singing and strict self-discipline.
Meanwhile, singer and actress IU won the most votes for the best female advertising model. She is currently on an overseas concert tour.
Also, actor Byeon Woo-seok of 'Lovely Runner' fame and Lee Joo-been who had appeared in the TV drama 'Queen of Tears' were named the top new male and female advertising models.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] MOST POPULAR ADVERTISING MODELS
-
- 입력 2024-07-18 15:49:30
- 수정2024-07-18 15:51:20
[LEAD]
Being chosen as an advertising model is a clear indicator of how popular they are at the time. Singer Lim Young-woong has been acknowledged by industry professionals as the top advertising model. Let's check out the rankings.
[Report]
Local ad professionals selected Korea's most popular advertising models.
The organizers of MAD STARS 2024 slated for next month, surveyed industry professionals and marketers ahead of the festival opening to assess stars' brand power.
Singer Lim Young-woong ranked first in the male advertising model category as well as overall ranking.
He was chosen because he is loved across different age groups for his exceptional singing and strict self-discipline.
Meanwhile, singer and actress IU won the most votes for the best female advertising model. She is currently on an overseas concert tour.
Also, actor Byeon Woo-seok of 'Lovely Runner' fame and Lee Joo-been who had appeared in the TV drama 'Queen of Tears' were named the top new male and female advertising models.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.