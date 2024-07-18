[News Today] CREATIVE GRADUATION PICTURES
[LEAD]
There's a high school in Korea known for their well, should I say, not the most usual graduation pictures. It's Uijeongbu High School in Gyeonggi-do Province. This year, they've lived up to everyone's expectations.
[Report]
A girl with a bob haircut wearing a white skirt and a blue-striped shirt. Who do you make her out to be?
It's Hanni from girl group NewJeans. A recreation of a viral moment when she performed 'Blue Coral Reef'.
Some students turned themselves into the emotions from animated feature 'Inside Out 2'.
These students mimicked lovebugs, which remain attached together after mating.
The creativity of these high school students are well-captured in the yearbook photos. In fact, the Uijeongbu High School graduation pictures first gained attention in 2009 and has remained popular ever since.
Their graduation photos have become an annual attention-grabber with original ideas and on-point impersonations.
Those who have seen the photos reacted positively, saying that they burst out laughing at the lovebug shot and that it appears to be a special way to remember their school days.
