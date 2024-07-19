[News Today] MORE TRASH BALLOONS FROM N. KOREA

[LEAD]

North Korea launched another trash balloon provocation late afternoon yesterday. In response, the South Korean

military resumed loudspeaker broadcasts. These lasted for around ten hours, marking the first in 39 days.





[Report]

North Korea sent trash balloons toward the northern part of Gyeonggi-do Province at around 5:40 p.m., Thursday.

It's the eighth time now, and it comes 22 days after the previous round.



The South Korean military has decided to resume loudspeaker broadcasts.



It said Friday that loudspeaker broadcasts were resumed in response to Thursday's provocation by the regime.



Broadcasts resumed on Thursday evening, when the North started sending trash balloons, and lasted about ten hours through early Friday morning. Loudspeaker broadcasts were carried out for the first time in 39 days.



They are mostly about issues that the North Korean regime is especially sensitive to, such as criticism of the three generations of the Kim family's rule. The broadcasts also include capitalist propaganda.



The military is preparing to be always ready to deploy 24 fixed loudspeakers and 16 portable ones installed in vehicles.



Broadcasts transmitted through high-power loudspeakers can be heard as far as 30km away depending on the equipment used and time.



On Thursday they were only transmitted in the areas of provocation.



The military plans to carry out more loudspeaker broadcasts if the North carries out more provocations.



On July 14 and 16, Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, claimed that South Korean leaflets were found in the North and warned of devastating consequences.