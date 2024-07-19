News Today

[News Today] "MORE NK DIPLOMATS HAVE DEFECTED"

[LEAD]
Former Counselor Ri Il-gyu from the North Korean embassy in Cuba, who defected from the North last November, spoke with KBS. He revealed that other high-ranking diplomats had also defected. This followed North Korea’s reopening of its borders and the recall of long-term sojourners abroad in the latter half of the year.


[Report]
Former counselor Ri Il-gyu was second in command at the North Korean embassy in Cuba.
After months of contemplation, he decided to defect from the North with his family last November.

D-day was the day he received a new passport, the issuance of which had been delayed amid the pandemic.


Ri Il-gyu/ Former counselor at N. Korean embassy in Cuba
We left Cuba at 4 a.m.. I told my family about it at 10 p.m. the previous night. I prepared the event by myself. Even my wife was in the dark.

Ri was an elite diplomat who was even awarded by the regime's leader Kim Jong-un, but he made the decision to leave for his child's sake.

Ri Il-gyu/ Former counselor at N. Korean embassy in Cuba
The main reason was labor exploitation and unfairness in N. Korean society. I could have lived a smooth life until old age. But what about my child?

According to Ri, defections surged as Pyongyang began to bring in long-term sojourners overseas when it reopened its borders last August. He said there were more high-ranking diplomats who defected other than himself.

Ri Il-gyu/ Former counselor at N. Korean embassy in Cuba
Many were nervous about being summoned back home and thought it was time to decide. Senior officials are among those who defected.

In fact, the South Korean government said that defections by the North's elite who arrived in the South last year were the largest since 2017.

Ri also spoke about his encounter with Kim Jong-un. The account offers a glimpse into Kim's rumored health condition relating to his overweight and chronic illness.

Ri Il-gyu/ Former counselor at N. Korean embassy in Cuba
Kim Jong-un doesn't take a sip of alcohol at events. Yet his face is red. I had a chance to sit with him and could hear his short breath when talking.

Ri said he decided to give this interview in the hope that his colleagues back home will see him and also make a courageous decision.

Ri Il-gyu/ Former counselor at N. Korean embassy in Cuba
I hope they can make a brave decision, rather than finding a way to survive in North Korea.

