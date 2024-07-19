[News Today] PPP ROW OVER HAN’S REMARK TO NA

[LEAD]

The campaign race for the People Power Party Chairmanship is getting muddy. Han Dong-hoon, a leading candidate and former Ministry of Justice, has made a public apology. This comes a day after claiming that fellow candidate Na Kyung-won had requested the cancellation of the "Fast Track case" indictment during his tenure.





[Report]

Repercussions continue from a remark made by Han Dong-hoon to fellow candidate Na Kyung-won during a debate held in the leadership race of the ruling People Power Party.



Han Dong-hoon/ Candidate for PPP chair (July 17, CBS Radio)

You asked for an indictment to be revoked in a past case involving fast-tracked bills, haven't you?



Na has again slammed Han's comment.



Na Kyung-won/ Candidate for PPP chair

Han doesn't seem to have the discernment about what to say and what not to say. He's all over the place.



PPP heavyweights also criticized the remark.



Governor of Chungcheongnamdo Province Kim Tae-heum said that when there's an unjust indictment,

a correction can be requested in line with the criminal procedural law.



Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong said the key to the raised matter was about the unfair indictment and trial and that Na wasn't soliciting a favor.



Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon also defended Na saying it is a leader's duty to request an indictment be revoked.



Following the flurry of criticism, Han Dong-hoon formally apologized just a day after making the disputed remark.



Han Dong-hoon/ Candidate for PPP chair

I was taking an example while giving an explanation. I was unprepared. I knew it as soon as I spoke the words.

I apologize for not being prudent.



Meanwhile the main opposition Democratic Party continued its offensive, arguing the matter can't be settled with an apology but that Han should take legal responsibility.