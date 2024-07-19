[News Today] DELIVERYMEN WORK THROUGH STORM
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We've been continuously reporting the persistent heavy rains in Korea. The torrential damage has even affected delivery personnel. Early yesterday morning, images were captured of couriers preparing for dawn deliveries amidst the fierce rainstorm. Was it really necessary to risk their safety and continue working? We have the details.
[Report]
This is a Coupang distribution center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Amid heavy rain and gusting winds, the deliverymen hurry to load soaked boxes onto trucks.
(VOICE MODIFIED)/
They are trying to kill us.
It was raining up to 70 millimeters per hour.
One delivery personnel explains, that no direction was given to halt deliveries and that the company protocol is to meet the delivery deadline unconditionally regardless of the weather.
Coupang responded by saying that drivers can ask for work suspension in case of an unforecast localized torrential rainfall.
The e-commerce giant added that deliveries were suspended at a logistics center in the northwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province where heavy rains were in the forecast.
But some deliverymen argued that their request to suspend work wasn't accepted by the employer and Coupang didn't make it clear that the deliverymen wouldn't be disadvantaged if deliveries were stopped.
Kang Min-wook/ Coupang Chapter, Nat’l Courier Services Union
Fresh food gets delivered by 8:00 a.m. but someone asked to extend it to 9 or 10. The request wasn't accepted. Who would dare to stop the deliveries?
The right to suspend work is guaranteed under the law, but some delivery companies haven't established related
guidelines.
This right does not apply to the specially employed drivers who are categorized as self-employed, not as employees of a distribution company.
While climate change continues to cause more frequent and irregular downpours, some 160 civic groups urged the government to establish safety measures for deliverymen, repair crew members, and other workers who must work outdoors in poor weather conditions.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DELIVERYMEN WORK THROUGH STORM
-
- 입력 2024-07-19 16:04:09
- 수정2024-07-19 16:05:57
[LEAD]
We've been continuously reporting the persistent heavy rains in Korea. The torrential damage has even affected delivery personnel. Early yesterday morning, images were captured of couriers preparing for dawn deliveries amidst the fierce rainstorm. Was it really necessary to risk their safety and continue working? We have the details.
[Report]
This is a Coupang distribution center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Amid heavy rain and gusting winds, the deliverymen hurry to load soaked boxes onto trucks.
(VOICE MODIFIED)/
They are trying to kill us.
It was raining up to 70 millimeters per hour.
One delivery personnel explains, that no direction was given to halt deliveries and that the company protocol is to meet the delivery deadline unconditionally regardless of the weather.
Coupang responded by saying that drivers can ask for work suspension in case of an unforecast localized torrential rainfall.
The e-commerce giant added that deliveries were suspended at a logistics center in the northwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province where heavy rains were in the forecast.
But some deliverymen argued that their request to suspend work wasn't accepted by the employer and Coupang didn't make it clear that the deliverymen wouldn't be disadvantaged if deliveries were stopped.
Kang Min-wook/ Coupang Chapter, Nat’l Courier Services Union
Fresh food gets delivered by 8:00 a.m. but someone asked to extend it to 9 or 10. The request wasn't accepted. Who would dare to stop the deliveries?
The right to suspend work is guaranteed under the law, but some delivery companies haven't established related
guidelines.
This right does not apply to the specially employed drivers who are categorized as self-employed, not as employees of a distribution company.
While climate change continues to cause more frequent and irregular downpours, some 160 civic groups urged the government to establish safety measures for deliverymen, repair crew members, and other workers who must work outdoors in poor weather conditions.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.