[News Today] DELIVERYMEN WORK THROUGH STORM

We've been continuously reporting the persistent heavy rains in Korea. The torrential damage has even affected delivery personnel. Early yesterday morning, images were captured of couriers preparing for dawn deliveries amidst the fierce rainstorm. Was it really necessary to risk their safety and continue working? We have the details.





This is a Coupang distribution center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province.



Amid heavy rain and gusting winds, the deliverymen hurry to load soaked boxes onto trucks.



They are trying to kill us.



It was raining up to 70 millimeters per hour.



One delivery personnel explains, that no direction was given to halt deliveries and that the company protocol is to meet the delivery deadline unconditionally regardless of the weather.



Coupang responded by saying that drivers can ask for work suspension in case of an unforecast localized torrential rainfall.



The e-commerce giant added that deliveries were suspended at a logistics center in the northwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province where heavy rains were in the forecast.



But some deliverymen argued that their request to suspend work wasn't accepted by the employer and Coupang didn't make it clear that the deliverymen wouldn't be disadvantaged if deliveries were stopped.



Kang Min-wook/ Coupang Chapter, Nat’l Courier Services Union

Fresh food gets delivered by 8:00 a.m. but someone asked to extend it to 9 or 10. The request wasn't accepted. Who would dare to stop the deliveries?



The right to suspend work is guaranteed under the law, but some delivery companies haven't established related

guidelines.



This right does not apply to the specially employed drivers who are categorized as self-employed, not as employees of a distribution company.



While climate change continues to cause more frequent and irregular downpours, some 160 civic groups urged the government to establish safety measures for deliverymen, repair crew members, and other workers who must work outdoors in poor weather conditions.