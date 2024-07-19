News Today

[News Today] DELIVERYMEN WORK THROUGH STORM

입력 2024.07.19 (16:04) 수정 2024.07.19 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We've been continuously reporting the persistent heavy rains in Korea. The torrential damage has even affected delivery personnel. Early yesterday morning, images were captured of couriers preparing for dawn deliveries amidst the fierce rainstorm. Was it really necessary to risk their safety and continue working? We have the details.


[Report]
This is a Coupang distribution center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province.

Amid heavy rain and gusting winds, the deliverymen hurry to load soaked boxes onto trucks.

(VOICE MODIFIED)/
They are trying to kill us.

It was raining up to 70 millimeters per hour.

One delivery personnel explains, that no direction was given to halt deliveries and that the company protocol is to meet the delivery deadline unconditionally regardless of the weather.

Coupang responded by saying that drivers can ask for work suspension in case of an unforecast localized torrential rainfall.

The e-commerce giant added that deliveries were suspended at a logistics center in the northwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province where heavy rains were in the forecast.

But some deliverymen argued that their request to suspend work wasn't accepted by the employer and Coupang didn't make it clear that the deliverymen wouldn't be disadvantaged if deliveries were stopped.

Kang Min-wook/ Coupang Chapter, Nat’l Courier Services Union
Fresh food gets delivered by 8:00 a.m. but someone asked to extend it to 9 or 10. The request wasn't accepted. Who would dare to stop the deliveries?

The right to suspend work is guaranteed under the law, but some delivery companies haven't established related
guidelines.

This right does not apply to the specially employed drivers who are categorized as self-employed, not as employees of a distribution company.

While climate change continues to cause more frequent and irregular downpours, some 160 civic groups urged the government to establish safety measures for deliverymen, repair crew members, and other workers who must work outdoors in poor weather conditions.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DELIVERYMEN WORK THROUGH STORM
    • 입력 2024-07-19 16:04:09
    • 수정2024-07-19 16:05:57
    News Today

[LEAD]
We've been continuously reporting the persistent heavy rains in Korea. The torrential damage has even affected delivery personnel. Early yesterday morning, images were captured of couriers preparing for dawn deliveries amidst the fierce rainstorm. Was it really necessary to risk their safety and continue working? We have the details.


[Report]
This is a Coupang distribution center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province.

Amid heavy rain and gusting winds, the deliverymen hurry to load soaked boxes onto trucks.

(VOICE MODIFIED)/
They are trying to kill us.

It was raining up to 70 millimeters per hour.

One delivery personnel explains, that no direction was given to halt deliveries and that the company protocol is to meet the delivery deadline unconditionally regardless of the weather.

Coupang responded by saying that drivers can ask for work suspension in case of an unforecast localized torrential rainfall.

The e-commerce giant added that deliveries were suspended at a logistics center in the northwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province where heavy rains were in the forecast.

But some deliverymen argued that their request to suspend work wasn't accepted by the employer and Coupang didn't make it clear that the deliverymen wouldn't be disadvantaged if deliveries were stopped.

Kang Min-wook/ Coupang Chapter, Nat’l Courier Services Union
Fresh food gets delivered by 8:00 a.m. but someone asked to extend it to 9 or 10. The request wasn't accepted. Who would dare to stop the deliveries?

The right to suspend work is guaranteed under the law, but some delivery companies haven't established related
guidelines.

This right does not apply to the specially employed drivers who are categorized as self-employed, not as employees of a distribution company.

While climate change continues to cause more frequent and irregular downpours, some 160 civic groups urged the government to establish safety measures for deliverymen, repair crew members, and other workers who must work outdoors in poor weather conditions.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

탄핵 청원 청문회서 여야 고성·충돌<br>…임성근 “이종호 몰라”

탄핵 청원 청문회서 여야 고성·충돌…임성근 “이종호 몰라”
합참, 대북 확성기 방송 매일 하기로…“풍선 부양 준비 지속돼”

합참, 대북 확성기 방송 매일 하기로…“풍선 부양 준비 지속돼”
정체전선 다시 북상, <br>주말에 중부지방 많은 비

정체전선 다시 북상, 주말에 중부지방 많은 비
세계 곳곳 전산망 장애…공항·통신·방송·금융 등 차질

세계 곳곳 전산망 장애…공항·통신·방송·금융 등 차질
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.