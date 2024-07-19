[News Today] NEWJEANS PLAGIARISM ALLEGATION

입력 2024-07-19 16:04:32 수정 2024-07-19 16:06:39 News Today





[LEAD]

Turning to entertainment news. Group 'NewJeans' is embroiled in allegations of plagiarizing a song by a British band. Let's hear it ourselves.





[Report]

'Bubble Gum' by NewJeans and 'Easier Said Than Done', which was released in 1981.



It has been found that the British band Shakatak, which performed 'Easier Said Than Done', accused NewJeans of plagiarizing its song.



Sources say Shakatak sent a certified letter to NewJeans' agency and the Korea Music Copyright Association last month. Claiming that the two songs have identical rhythms and melodies and a similar tempo, the band accused NewJeans of having copied its song.



NewJeans refuted the claim by saying it never illegally used Shakatak's songs and that Shakatak should personally present evidence of plagiarism.