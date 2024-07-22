[News Today] FIRST LADY QUESTIONED ON DIOR BAG
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
For the first time among sitting First Ladies, Kim Keon-hee, underwent direct interrogation by prosecutors. The session, which spanned nearly 12 hours, was conducted privately, not at the usual prosecutor's office. It addressed allegations of stock manipulation linked to Deutsch Motors and accusations related to receiving a luxury handbag.
[REPORT]
Prosecutors have questioned First Lady Kim Keon-hee as a suspect for the first time.
The interrogation was held from 1:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
For security reasons, Kim was questioned not at the prosecutors' office, but at a government security building behind closed doors.
First, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's 2nd Anti-Corruption Investigation Division questioned her about her alleged involvement in the manipulation of Deutsch Motors stocks.
Then the Criminal Division questioned her about the luxury handbag bribery allegations.
The interrogation into the stock manipulation allegation took place about four years after a complaint was filed.
Prior to questioning, Kim submitted her written testimonies twice.
A complaint for the luxury bag allegation was received last December.
Kim was interrogated about it about two months after Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered a swift investigation of the case.
Lee One-seok / Prosecutor General (May 7)
Investigators will probe and decide swiftly and sternly according to evidence
and the rule of law.
After questioning, the first lady's attorney said she underwent questioning diligently and provided only the truth in her testimony.
The prosecutors will likely decide on the two cases after reviewing Kim's testimonies.
Kim is the first sitting president's spouse to be investigated.
Previously, the late President Chun Doo-hwan's wife, Lee Soon-ja, and the late President Roh Moo-hyun's wife, Kwon Yang-sook, were both privately questioned as witnesses at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Busan District Prosecutors' Office, respectively, after their husbands' left office.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FIRST LADY QUESTIONED ON DIOR BAG
-
- 입력 2024-07-22 15:52:01
- 수정2024-07-22 15:53:03
[LEAD]
For the first time among sitting First Ladies, Kim Keon-hee, underwent direct interrogation by prosecutors. The session, which spanned nearly 12 hours, was conducted privately, not at the usual prosecutor's office. It addressed allegations of stock manipulation linked to Deutsch Motors and accusations related to receiving a luxury handbag.
[REPORT]
Prosecutors have questioned First Lady Kim Keon-hee as a suspect for the first time.
The interrogation was held from 1:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
For security reasons, Kim was questioned not at the prosecutors' office, but at a government security building behind closed doors.
First, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's 2nd Anti-Corruption Investigation Division questioned her about her alleged involvement in the manipulation of Deutsch Motors stocks.
Then the Criminal Division questioned her about the luxury handbag bribery allegations.
The interrogation into the stock manipulation allegation took place about four years after a complaint was filed.
Prior to questioning, Kim submitted her written testimonies twice.
A complaint for the luxury bag allegation was received last December.
Kim was interrogated about it about two months after Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered a swift investigation of the case.
Lee One-seok / Prosecutor General (May 7)
Investigators will probe and decide swiftly and sternly according to evidence
and the rule of law.
After questioning, the first lady's attorney said she underwent questioning diligently and provided only the truth in her testimony.
The prosecutors will likely decide on the two cases after reviewing Kim's testimonies.
Kim is the first sitting president's spouse to be investigated.
Previously, the late President Chun Doo-hwan's wife, Lee Soon-ja, and the late President Roh Moo-hyun's wife, Kwon Yang-sook, were both privately questioned as witnesses at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Busan District Prosecutors' Office, respectively, after their husbands' left office.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.