[News Today] LEE APOLOGIZES “IRREGULAR PROCEDURE”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok says that legal principles were not observed for the behind-the-curtain in-person questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
On his way to work Monday morning, he apologized to the people for the situation.
He then said he will do his utmost to ensure that the constitutional principle of equality before the law is upheld in the remaining procedures of the investigation.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] LEE APOLOGIZES “IRREGULAR PROCEDURE”
-
- 입력 2024-07-22 15:52:14
- 수정2024-07-22 15:53:30
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok says that legal principles were not observed for the behind-the-curtain in-person questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
On his way to work Monday morning, he apologized to the people for the situation.
He then said he will do his utmost to ensure that the constitutional principle of equality before the law is upheld in the remaining procedures of the investigation.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.