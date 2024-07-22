[News Today] LEE APOLOGIZES “IRREGULAR PROCEDURE”

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok says that legal principles were not observed for the behind-the-curtain in-person questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

On his way to work Monday morning, he apologized to the people for the situation.

He then said he will do his utmost to ensure that the constitutional principle of equality before the law is upheld in the remaining procedures of the investigation.