[News Today] DEADLY HEAT FOR WORKERS
[LEAD]
After the rains briefly cooled us off, the heatwave is back, raising concerns about just how hot it might get this year. For those who have to work outdoors, the scorching temperatures pose a serious risk of heat-related illnesses. We report firsthand the challenges they face.
[REPORT]
Last June, a man in his 20s died while organizing carts in an indoor parking lot of a large supermarket.
The cause of his death was pulmonary embolism due to overheating.
On a day when the temperature reached 32 degrees Celsius, we visited the parking lot of the same supermarket.
The temperature inside is 4 degrees higher than outside due to the heat emitted by cars.
Lee Mi-hyun / COSTCO branch, Korean Mart Labor's Union
People leave their engines running while they shop because it's too hot.
After two hours of walking the body is drenched in sweat and it's hard to breathe because of exhaust fumes and heat from cars.
Kim Ki-hwa/ KBS Journalist
My body temperature is 37-38 degrees now.
Prof. Kim Ho-jung / Soonchunhyang University Hospital Bucheon
If you get a cold, it raises your temperature to 38-39 degrees. Above 38, you
may get body aches and breathing difficulties.
What is it like to work outdoors under the scorching sun?
Got it. It's from Dongsomun Gimbap
After two delivery trips by bike, which took one hour, the body is already exhausted.
Kim Ki-hwa/ KBS Journalist
My heart is racing
Delivery workers have their hands full when orders pour in.
Thirst is even more unbearable than the heat.
Kim Ki-hwa/ KBS Journalist
(What's the hardest part?)
I'm thirsty all the time. I got a call.
I can't keep buying water, but if I leave it on my bike, it gets hot.
Drinking cold water frequently is vital to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Prof. Kim Ho-jung / Soonchunhyang University Hospital Bucheon
Lowering the internal temperature is as important as lowering the temperature
of the skin. Stay hydrated and drink cold water.
In the past six years, 147 cases of heat-related industrial accidents and 22 deaths have been recorded.
There are calls for more practical measures to protect workers by strengthening their right to take breaks during heatwaves.
입력 2024-07-22 15:52:20
수정2024-07-22 15:53:42
