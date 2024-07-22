[News Today] PARL. CONFIRMATION HEARINGS UNDERWAY
At the National Assembly, lawmakers are holding confirmation hearings on Financial Services Commissioner candidate Kim Byeong-hwan, environment minister candidate Kim Wan-sub and a justice nominee, Roh Gyeong-pil.
The confirmation hearing for Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for the new head of the Korea Communications Commission, will take place for two days from Wednesday.
The ruling and opposition parties are in conflict over approving Lee's nomination.
입력 2024-07-22 15:52:26
- 수정2024-07-22 15:53:55
