[News Today] MOVIES ABOUT LATE PRES. PARK

August 15th marks the 50th anniversary of the late First Lady Yuk Young-soo's passing, the spouse of former president Park Jung-hee and Mother of former president Park Geun Hye. In the lead-up to this date, a slate of films featuring Park Chung-hee are making their debut in theaters.



"Her life was that of sacrifice marked by silent service."



Documentary film "And When the Magnolias Bloom" is about the lives of ex-President Park Chung-hee and First Lady Yuk Young-soo.



The film depicts the days following Korea's liberation and the Korean War and then the industrialization process led by the late President Park.



At the preview held at the National Assembly, political figures came in droves, displaying their anticipation.



Kim Heung-guk/ Heung Pictures CEO

There wouldn't be President Park of today if not for her dedication.

Isn't her contribution admirable? That's why I made a movie about the two.



Recently released musical film "Park Chung-hee:A Man Who Dreamed of Becoming an Economic Powerhouse" focused more on the nation's economic growth during the 1960s and 70s.



The musical, which has been performed since 2021, was turned into a movie to reach a bigger audience.



Son Hyun-woo/ Director

I tried to make it more 3-dimensional by using as many cameras as possible.

I also tried to show the cast members' faces and emotions more vividly.



This is the first time that the lives of President Park Chung-hee and his wife were made into a movie.



Kim Heon-sik/ Cultural Critic

Even facts were not shown properly because of the controversies. I think even

the basic facts were not highlighted because of the ideological framework.



The film "The Birth of Korea" about Korea's first president Rhee Syngman surprisingly sold 1.17 million tickets to become the second-most successful documentary film about a political figure.