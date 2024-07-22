News Today

[News Today] MOVIES ABOUT LATE PRES. PARK

입력 2024.07.22 (15:52) 수정 2024.07.22 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
August 15th marks the 50th anniversary of the late First Lady Yuk Young-soo's passing, the spouse of former president Park Jung-hee and Mother of former president Park Geun Hye. In the lead-up to this date, a slate of films featuring Park Chung-hee are making their debut in theaters.

[REPORT]
"Her life was that of sacrifice marked by silent service."

Documentary film "And When the Magnolias Bloom" is about the lives of ex-President Park Chung-hee and First Lady Yuk Young-soo.

The film depicts the days following Korea's liberation and the Korean War and then the industrialization process led by the late President Park.

At the preview held at the National Assembly, political figures came in droves, displaying their anticipation.

Kim Heung-guk/ Heung Pictures CEO
There wouldn't be President Park of today if not for her dedication.
Isn't her contribution admirable? That's why I made a movie about the two.

Recently released musical film "Park Chung-hee:A Man Who Dreamed of Becoming an Economic Powerhouse" focused more on the nation's economic growth during the 1960s and 70s.

The musical, which has been performed since 2021, was turned into a movie to reach a bigger audience.

Son Hyun-woo/ Director
I tried to make it more 3-dimensional by using as many cameras as possible.
I also tried to show the cast members' faces and emotions more vividly.

This is the first time that the lives of President Park Chung-hee and his wife were made into a movie.

Kim Heon-sik/ Cultural Critic
Even facts were not shown properly because of the controversies. I think even
the basic facts were not highlighted because of the ideological framework.

The film "The Birth of Korea" about Korea's first president Rhee Syngman surprisingly sold 1.17 million tickets to become the second-most successful documentary film about a political figure.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MOVIES ABOUT LATE PRES. PARK
    • 입력 2024-07-22 15:52:33
    • 수정2024-07-22 15:54:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
August 15th marks the 50th anniversary of the late First Lady Yuk Young-soo's passing, the spouse of former president Park Jung-hee and Mother of former president Park Geun Hye. In the lead-up to this date, a slate of films featuring Park Chung-hee are making their debut in theaters.

[REPORT]
"Her life was that of sacrifice marked by silent service."

Documentary film "And When the Magnolias Bloom" is about the lives of ex-President Park Chung-hee and First Lady Yuk Young-soo.

The film depicts the days following Korea's liberation and the Korean War and then the industrialization process led by the late President Park.

At the preview held at the National Assembly, political figures came in droves, displaying their anticipation.

Kim Heung-guk/ Heung Pictures CEO
There wouldn't be President Park of today if not for her dedication.
Isn't her contribution admirable? That's why I made a movie about the two.

Recently released musical film "Park Chung-hee:A Man Who Dreamed of Becoming an Economic Powerhouse" focused more on the nation's economic growth during the 1960s and 70s.

The musical, which has been performed since 2021, was turned into a movie to reach a bigger audience.

Son Hyun-woo/ Director
I tried to make it more 3-dimensional by using as many cameras as possible.
I also tried to show the cast members' faces and emotions more vividly.

This is the first time that the lives of President Park Chung-hee and his wife were made into a movie.

Kim Heon-sik/ Cultural Critic
Even facts were not shown properly because of the controversies. I think even
the basic facts were not highlighted because of the ideological framework.

The film "The Birth of Korea" about Korea's first president Rhee Syngman surprisingly sold 1.17 million tickets to become the second-most successful documentary film about a political figure.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘SM엔터 주가 시세조종’ 혐의…카카오 김범수 오늘 구속 심사

‘SM엔터 주가 시세조종’ 혐의…카카오 김범수 오늘 구속 심사
이원석 검찰총장 “원칙도, 국민과 약속도 못 지켰다…국민께 사과”

이원석 검찰총장 “원칙도, 국민과 약속도 못 지켰다…국민께 사과”
[단독] ‘마일즈 왕’ 평판 현직 군인, 뇌물 혐의 압수수색

[단독] ‘마일즈 왕’ 평판 현직 군인, 뇌물 혐의 압수수색
‘사교육 카르텔’ 수사 20여 명 송치…청탁금지법 첫 적용

‘사교육 카르텔’ 수사 20여 명 송치…청탁금지법 첫 적용
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.