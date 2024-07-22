[News Today] FUN KOREAN BASEBALL EXCITES FANS

News Today





Pro baseball fans in Korea are definitely having fun these days. From the wildest, most unpredictable plays to those jaw-dropping, game-ending home runs, the action just doesn't stop. Let's take a look.



An error made by Hanwha second baseman Hwang Young-mook and subsequent plays gave the Kia Tigers a chance to load the bases.



Kia's Choi Won-jun hit a seemingly ordinary pitch but that led to a series of twists and turns.



It appeared to be a simple sacrifice fly.



But the ball thrown by Hanwha outfielder Yonathan Perlaza went astray after hitting the third base runner, creating a chance for the player on the second base to slide home.



This was how Hanwha allowed two runs out of a seemingly easy pop-up fly.



Perlaza was moved to center field...



where he bumped into left fielder Kim In-hwan in a scary miscommunication.

Doosan Bear Kang Seung-ho's bat flies toward the dugout after a missed swing.



His startled teammates scattered to avoid the bat.



Team captain Yang Suk-hwan reacts by playfully pretending to throw the bat.



Doosan's outfielder Henry Ramos was tagged out when he slipped as he tried to make it to third base, frustrating the team's effort to catch up.



Even more impressive than the players was SSG Landers' mascot Randy, who threw the first pitch in full costume and earned applause for a fastball exceeding 100 kilometers per hour.



Landers outfielder Guillermo Heredia showed his playful side by teasing his former teammate and close friend Choi Joo-hwan of the Kiwoom Heroes by pretending to run home from third base.



Hanwha's Lee Do-yun executed a hit-and-run play with remarkable skill.



Kia's Choi Hyoung-woo, who hit a home run out of a changeup from Hanwha's Joo Hyun-sang, brought a comeba ck win for his team.



Samsung Lions fans also went wild over Ruben Cardenas, who hit a spectacular homer to seal his team's victory.