[News Today] BTS’ JIMIN DROPS 2ND SOLO ALBUM

BTS' JIMIN DROPS 2ND SOLO ALBUM

입력 2024-07-22





[LEAD]

BTS member Jimin is making waves with his new solo album 'Muse,' quickly topping Japan's Oricon chart and dominating global music lists. He will soon make an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.



[REPORT]



BTS member Jimin's new solo album got off to a great start.



His second solo album 'Muse' was released on local and overseas music streaming sites on July 19th.



His latest solo album came a year and four months after his first one swept the Billboard chart in the U.S.



Jimin's fans expect his new solo to fare just as well.



In fact, 'Muse' rose to first place on Japan's Oricon chart as soon as it was released.



The title track took third spot on Spotify's global chart...



and swept iTune's top song chart in 112 nations.



Jimin, currently serving in the Korean military, said that he had worked on this album while his first one was on sale last year.



The new song, taped before Jimin began his army duty, is to be showcased on American late-night talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Tuesday afternoon, Korean time.