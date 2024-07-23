[News Today] MENTION OF OTHER BRIBES IN CHAT

입력 2024-07-23 16:26:11 수정 2024-07-23 16:27:52 News Today





[LEAD]

The conversation transcript between Pastor Choi Jae-young and First Lady Kim Keon-hee KBS obtained reveals not only the exchange of an high-end handbag and cosmetics but also other gifts previously undisclosed. We have the details.



[REPORT]

April 10, 2022, one month before

President Yoon's inauguration...



Pastor Choi Jae-young sends a text message to Kim Keon-hee saying he wants to attend the inauguration ceremony.



Four days later, he asks her to invite his brother.



Ten days later, he asks her to invite his daughter.

Kim accepts his requests.



The pastor also asked the first lady to attend an event related to former U.S. Rep. Kim Chang-jun and deliver his acquaintance's painting to U.S. President Joe Biden.



He also sent her more than 20 messages asking her to meet in person and promising gifts.



Choi first mentioned gifts on February

21, less than a month after starting his conversation with Kim.



Kim turned down his gifts a few times, but he eventually managed to give her cosmetics and a high-end handbag in June and September 2022.



In April last year, the pastor promised to gift an even nicer bag to the first lady.



He also expressed his frustrations over not being invited to Kim's official residence.



But the first lady did not reply.



During the 22 months of their chat, Kim repeatedly asked the pastor not to leak their conversation. Choi replied by saying there's nothing to worry about and promised to keep their chat strictly confidential.