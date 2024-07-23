[News Today] RUSSIA’S TOP PROSECUTOR IN N.KOREA

News Today

[LEAD]
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea. At the time, he signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. Following this, Russia's government officials including a military delegation led by the Deputy Defense Minister and Prosecutor General have visited the country. All eyes are now on their expanded cooperation.

[REPORT]

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has arrived in Pyongyang.

It's the first visit to North Korea by a Russian prosecutor general.

Krasnov met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Chol-won and vice chairman of North Korea's standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly Kang Yun-sok to discuss follow-up measures of the North Korea-Russia summit.

Igor Krasnov / Russian Prosecutor General
The agreement will help maintain power balance in the region and lays
the foundation for a new Eurasian security system. The prosecution must play a key role in its implementation.

After the meeting, the two signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation in fighting crimes using digital currencies and digital financial assets, corruption and other service crimes, and crimes using information and communication technologies.

Krasnov also invited North Korean prosecutors to Russia to share with them his country's expertise in fighting ICT crimes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea last month and the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Kim Jong-un have led to closer military, economic, and cultural ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Last week Russia's vice defense minister visited Pyongyang with a military delegation to meet with Kim Jong-un.

Dmitry Peskov / Kremlin spokesman (July 19)
Agreements reached during President Putin's recent visit to Pyongyang are
being implemented now.

Some 250 Russian students departed from Vladivostok on Monday to spend their summer school break in the North Korean city of Wonsan.

North Korea, for its part, has sent its athletes to the 1st international student summer games held in Vladivostok.

