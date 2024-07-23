[News Today] ‘MORNING DEW’ KIM MIN-KI DIES

News Today

[LEAD]
Kim Min-ki, renowned for songs like 'Morning Dew' and 'Evergreen Tree,' has died at the age of 73. From a young activist singer to a performance planner in Daehangno, he connected deeply with the public. We look back on his life.

[REPORT]
During the brutal, authoritarian years of the 1970s

he composed songs conveying the
spirit of resistance.

This is why his songs testifies to the
nation's history of resistance against
oppression.

He founded and opened the Hakchon Theater in 1991, pioneering the culture of
Daehangno theater street.

In 1994, he premiered the musical "Line 1," which set many records as the first live musical and the first long-running stage production.

Kim Kwang-seok/ Late singer (KBS' Lee Moon-sae Show, 1995)
Hakchon is a small theater. There are so many people in the audience some are
seated right below the mic stand.

Rather than promoting himself, he quietly supported younger artists to become top stars. They include singer Kim Kwang-seok and actors Hwang Jung-min and Seol Kyung-gu

Jang Hyun-sung/ Actor (1st-gen. Hakchon actor)
We had great time all thanks to him. I wish for him to now rest in peace

Despite his battle with stomach cancer and financial strain, he continued to stage productions for children that is largely deemed unprofitble.

Late Kim Min-ki/ Singer-producer (1994)
Large-scale, great products start from a very small place with experiences
accumulated through experiments.

His devotion to popular culture, his passion and legacy will be remembered vividly.

