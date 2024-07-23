[News Today] ‘MORNING DEW’ KIM MIN-KI DIES

입력 2024-07-23 16:26:45 수정 2024-07-23 16:28:19 News Today





[LEAD]

Kim Min-ki, renowned for songs like 'Morning Dew' and 'Evergreen Tree,' has died at the age of 73. From a young activist singer to a performance planner in Daehangno, he connected deeply with the public. We look back on his life.



[REPORT]

During the brutal, authoritarian years of the 1970s



he composed songs conveying the

spirit of resistance.



This is why his songs testifies to the

nation's history of resistance against

oppression.



He founded and opened the Hakchon Theater in 1991, pioneering the culture of

Daehangno theater street.



In 1994, he premiered the musical "Line 1," which set many records as the first live musical and the first long-running stage production.



Kim Kwang-seok/ Late singer (KBS' Lee Moon-sae Show, 1995)

Hakchon is a small theater. There are so many people in the audience some are

seated right below the mic stand.



Rather than promoting himself, he quietly supported younger artists to become top stars. They include singer Kim Kwang-seok and actors Hwang Jung-min and Seol Kyung-gu



Jang Hyun-sung/ Actor (1st-gen. Hakchon actor)

We had great time all thanks to him. I wish for him to now rest in peace



Despite his battle with stomach cancer and financial strain, he continued to stage productions for children that is largely deemed unprofitble.



Late Kim Min-ki/ Singer-producer (1994)

Large-scale, great products start from a very small place with experiences

accumulated through experiments.



His devotion to popular culture, his passion and legacy will be remembered vividly.