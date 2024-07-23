[News Today] YG CONFIRMS 2NE1 REUNION

News Today





[LEAD]

Now turning to entertainment news. 2NE1 is set to make a comeback after 8 years with a concert. YG Entertainment recently announced this through their social media. The agency also revealed plans for BLACKPINK's comeback. Here's more.



[REPORT]

It's been confirmed: a 2NE1 comeback.



YG Entertainment announced the girl group's return by unveiling a video footage of its chief producer Yang Hyun-suk and an official promotional poster on

Monday.



According to YG, 2NE1 will hold a concert in Seoul in October. They will then stage concerts in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.



Having made their debut in 2009, 2NE1 is said to be the front-runner among second-generation girl groups who were popular in the 2010s.



In the video, Yang said that the concerts will be very special for those who grew up with the girl group's music.



Yang also added that many of YG musicians, including BLACKPINK, will also make a comeback next year. BLACKPINK plans to release a new album and go on a global tour in 2025.