[News Today] HAN DONG-HOON IS NEW PPP HEAD

Han Dong-hoon, who worked as the former secretary of the Justice now returned as the party leader at the People Power Party's national convention. Two pro-Han faction candidates were chosen for the five-member Supreme Council, including one youth member.



Han Dong-hoon elected as PPP chair.



The result was a landslide victory for Han Dong-hoon.



Han was chosen to lead the ruling party in a vote based on 80% party member votes and 20% public opinion polls.



He won 62.84% of the votes, more than triple the number won by runner-up Won Hee-ryong.



Five-time lawmaker Na Kyung-won garnered 14.58%, while Yoon Sang-hyun got 3.73%.



In his acceptance speech, Han said party members and the people chose change and proposed to lead a productive relationship between the party and the government.



Han Dong-hoon/ People Power Party Chair

Let's build a productive party-government relationship, understand public

sentiment and respond promptly.



He had proposed that a third-party recommend a special counsel to probe the death of a marine, adding it would be discussed within the party.



He also referred to people's expectations regarding the prosecution's recent questioning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Han Dong-hoon/ People Power Party Chair

We need a fair and swift conclusion, but the prosecution should have better

considered public expectations.



Jang Dong-hyeok, Kim Jae-won, Ihn Yohan and Kim Meen-geon were also elected as new members of the party's Supreme Council. Former Olympic medalist Jin Jong-oh was elected as a youth member of the council.



With two pro-Han members joining the leadership and the new leader able to appoint one more, analysts believe the new leadership will strongly support Han.



His term started as soon as the election was over. His first duty was visiting the Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday.