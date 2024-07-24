[News Today] EXCESSIVE CELEBRITY SECURITY

입력 2024-07-24 16:12:03 수정 2024-07-24 16:13:49 News Today





[LEAD]

There was controversy surrounding actor Byeon Woo-seok's security at the airport as his guard was seen checking boarding passes and acting aggressively. In another troubling incident, a security guard for an idol group reportedly assaulted a teenage fan, resulting in a concussion. These repeated issues raise an important question. Are we missing effective measures to handle celebrity security? We take a look.



[REPORT]

When members of the K-pop boy band Cravity are about to get in a vehicle outside the airport..



Get out, hey! (Oh!)

What are you doing?



a mobile phone filming the scene suddenly wobbles and a quarrel ensues.



You didn't push? (No.)

What a lunatic.



During this, a teenage fan who got hit on the head by a security guard is later diagnosed with a concussion.



Teen fan pressing charges against bodyguard / (VOICE MODIFIED)

He hit my left head with his elbow and my body shook when he pushed me away.



The security guard said he had no intention to hit the fan and the band's agency apologized for the inappropriate conduct.



Also recently on July 12, a security guard of actor Byeon Woo-seok flashed lights at people at the airport when apparently no one was approaching the star.



The guard even checked the passports and boarding passes of other airport users.



Lee Hag-jae / President, Incheon Int'l Airport Corp.

Hundreds of celebrities pass through the airport each year. No private security

firm has ever acted this improperly.



There were also incidents in May and December of last year when such excessive protection of celebrities led to fans being injured.



K-pop fan / (VOICE MODIFIED)

They know that fans, even when hurt, will stay silent in fear it may harm

fan activities.



Whenever similar disputes arise, management agencies apologize and promise measures, but the damage keeps recurring.



Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic

Focusing solely on protecting stars may have fueled negative sentiment toward

approaching fans.



Experts also call for a more mature fandom culture that seeks a reasonable balance between themselves and artists.