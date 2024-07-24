News Today

[News Today] EXCESSIVE CELEBRITY SECURITY

입력 2024.07.24 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.24 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
There was controversy surrounding actor Byeon Woo-seok's security at the airport as his guard was seen checking boarding passes and acting aggressively. In another troubling incident, a security guard for an idol group reportedly assaulted a teenage fan, resulting in a concussion. These repeated issues raise an important question. Are we missing effective measures to handle celebrity security? We take a look.

[REPORT]
When members of the K-pop boy band Cravity are about to get in a vehicle outside the airport..

Get out, hey! (Oh!)
What are you doing?

a mobile phone filming the scene suddenly wobbles and a quarrel ensues.

You didn't push? (No.)
What a lunatic.

During this, a teenage fan who got hit on the head by a security guard is later diagnosed with a concussion.

Teen fan pressing charges against bodyguard / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He hit my left head with his elbow and my body shook when he pushed me away.

The security guard said he had no intention to hit the fan and the band's agency apologized for the inappropriate conduct.

Also recently on July 12, a security guard of actor Byeon Woo-seok flashed lights at people at the airport when apparently no one was approaching the star.

The guard even checked the passports and boarding passes of other airport users.

Lee Hag-jae / President, Incheon Int'l Airport Corp.
Hundreds of celebrities pass through the airport each year. No private security
firm has ever acted this improperly.

There were also incidents in May and December of last year when such excessive protection of celebrities led to fans being injured.

K-pop fan / (VOICE MODIFIED)
They know that fans, even when hurt, will stay silent in fear it may harm
fan activities.

Whenever similar disputes arise, management agencies apologize and promise measures, but the damage keeps recurring.

Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic
Focusing solely on protecting stars may have fueled negative sentiment toward
approaching fans.

Experts also call for a more mature fandom culture that seeks a reasonable balance between themselves and artists.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] EXCESSIVE CELEBRITY SECURITY
    • 입력 2024-07-24 16:12:03
    • 수정2024-07-24 16:13:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
There was controversy surrounding actor Byeon Woo-seok's security at the airport as his guard was seen checking boarding passes and acting aggressively. In another troubling incident, a security guard for an idol group reportedly assaulted a teenage fan, resulting in a concussion. These repeated issues raise an important question. Are we missing effective measures to handle celebrity security? We take a look.

[REPORT]
When members of the K-pop boy band Cravity are about to get in a vehicle outside the airport..

Get out, hey! (Oh!)
What are you doing?

a mobile phone filming the scene suddenly wobbles and a quarrel ensues.

You didn't push? (No.)
What a lunatic.

During this, a teenage fan who got hit on the head by a security guard is later diagnosed with a concussion.

Teen fan pressing charges against bodyguard / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He hit my left head with his elbow and my body shook when he pushed me away.

The security guard said he had no intention to hit the fan and the band's agency apologized for the inappropriate conduct.

Also recently on July 12, a security guard of actor Byeon Woo-seok flashed lights at people at the airport when apparently no one was approaching the star.

The guard even checked the passports and boarding passes of other airport users.

Lee Hag-jae / President, Incheon Int'l Airport Corp.
Hundreds of celebrities pass through the airport each year. No private security
firm has ever acted this improperly.

There were also incidents in May and December of last year when such excessive protection of celebrities led to fans being injured.

K-pop fan / (VOICE MODIFIED)
They know that fans, even when hurt, will stay silent in fear it may harm
fan activities.

Whenever similar disputes arise, management agencies apologize and promise measures, but the damage keeps recurring.

Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic
Focusing solely on protecting stars may have fueled negative sentiment toward
approaching fans.

Experts also call for a more mature fandom culture that seeks a reasonable balance between themselves and artists.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

“휴가 망했다” 속타는 티몬·위메프 소비자들…<br>법적 대응 가능할까

“휴가 망했다” 속타는 티몬·위메프 소비자들…법적 대응 가능할까
한동훈, 첫 일정 시작…민주 “해병특검 재의결해야”

한동훈, 첫 일정 시작…민주 “해병특검 재의결해야”
이진숙 방통위원장 후보자 <br>청문회…‘방송 장악’ 공방

이진숙 방통위원장 후보자 청문회…‘방송 장악’ 공방
[제보] 검은 봉지 날아오더니 ‘쾅’…“이 정도 속도로 사람 맞으면 큰일”

[제보] 검은 봉지 날아오더니 ‘쾅’…“이 정도 속도로 사람 맞으면 큰일”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.