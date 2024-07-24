[News Today] RISKY NOCTURNAL SHELL GATHERING
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
With the vacation season, visitors collecting clams and octopus on mud flats are also on the rise. Two people died during nighttime sea-foraging in Boryeong, Chungcheong-namdo Province, raising alerts to adhere to safety measures as told, like checking tidal schedules and wearing life jackets.
[REPORT]
The mud flat at this beach is crowded with visitors despite the rain.
It's a location known for collecting seafood and shellfish due to the bountiful catch of clams, conches and octopus.
However it's hard to find anyone wearing protective gear such as a life vest.
The tide has shifted and water level is rising but few people leave.
Kim Jin-hak / Fishing village chief
Despite loudspeaker broadcasts, people refuse to come out of the water.
This explains the frequent accidents.
At this place on Monday night, tragedy struck as two men in their 40s who were gathering marine products drowned.
One person was found on the beach and the other, between the rocks near Dokdaeseom Island at the beach's end in cardiac arrest.
Both were taken to hospital but died.
Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The waves were high reaching up to my waist. I was going to go in
but gave up. It was dangerous. The men went in early at about 8 p.m.
At the time of the incident, the rising tide was at its highest level and strong wind and wave advisories were also in effect.
Eun Su-yeong / Boryeong Coast Guard
Visitors must wear a life vest, stay in a team of 2 and immediately stop their
activity and move to a safe site when weather alerts are issued.
People are advised to refrain from nighttime gathering of shellfish because of the high risk of accidents as they tend to lose sense of time and direction.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] RISKY NOCTURNAL SHELL GATHERING
-
- 입력 2024-07-24 16:12:15
- 수정2024-07-24 16:14:01
[LEAD]
With the vacation season, visitors collecting clams and octopus on mud flats are also on the rise. Two people died during nighttime sea-foraging in Boryeong, Chungcheong-namdo Province, raising alerts to adhere to safety measures as told, like checking tidal schedules and wearing life jackets.
[REPORT]
The mud flat at this beach is crowded with visitors despite the rain.
It's a location known for collecting seafood and shellfish due to the bountiful catch of clams, conches and octopus.
However it's hard to find anyone wearing protective gear such as a life vest.
The tide has shifted and water level is rising but few people leave.
Kim Jin-hak / Fishing village chief
Despite loudspeaker broadcasts, people refuse to come out of the water.
This explains the frequent accidents.
At this place on Monday night, tragedy struck as two men in their 40s who were gathering marine products drowned.
One person was found on the beach and the other, between the rocks near Dokdaeseom Island at the beach's end in cardiac arrest.
Both were taken to hospital but died.
Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The waves were high reaching up to my waist. I was going to go in
but gave up. It was dangerous. The men went in early at about 8 p.m.
At the time of the incident, the rising tide was at its highest level and strong wind and wave advisories were also in effect.
Eun Su-yeong / Boryeong Coast Guard
Visitors must wear a life vest, stay in a team of 2 and immediately stop their
activity and move to a safe site when weather alerts are issued.
People are advised to refrain from nighttime gathering of shellfish because of the high risk of accidents as they tend to lose sense of time and direction.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.