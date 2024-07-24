[News Today] STRAY KIDS BACK WITH NEW ALBUM

Turning to entertainment news. Global artist Stray Kids have returned with a new mini album. Their latest video features Hollywood's 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'

In other news, renowned actors from Korea and Japan have met for a special occassion. Here's more.



K-pop boy band Stray Kids have made a comeback with a mini album titled 'ATE' as the group aims for their 5th top Billboard title.



The main track 'Chk Chk Boom' features Latin-style rythmic hip hop and a powerful choreography.



Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also make a surprise appearance in the song's music video.



Stray Kids' digital single 'Slash' is also included in the soundtrack of Marvel's new action film 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' cementing their status as a global band.

The Korean apocalyptic horror series 'Sweet Home' depicts the struggle for survival in a world of terror as humans turn into savage monsters.



Following the beloved first two seasons, which featured a raft of new characters, attention is now on how the whole journey will come to an end in the third and final season.



Go Min-si / Role of Eun-yu

While physical action was the focus in Season 2, I wanted to better portray

complex emotions in various situations in Season 3.



Korean film star Song Kang-ho, who starred in 'Parasite' and Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, from the 'Perfect Days.'



Both won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. The two have met in South Korea.



Song Kang-ho / Actor

A ray of sunlight shining through leaves. The grin of the silent great artisan

Koji Yakusho is incomprehensible.



Koji Yakusho / Actor

If Bong Joon-ho directed this work, I think Song would have taken on my role.

In that sense, the one who moved faster has won. I was lucky.



Both actors jointly called for continuing positive exchanges between their countries through cinema.