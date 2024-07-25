[News Today] K-POP FANS CHEER FOR TEAM KOREA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In the cultural heart of Paris, K-pop's popularity is no secret. There's even a hotspot for K-pop dance covers. And this cultural wave doesn't stop there, it's boosting interest in the Olympics and South Korean athletes too.
[REPORT]
A familiar melody is heard at a courtyard outside the French national library, touted as one of the top five libraries in the world.
Young people of various gender and ethnicity are indulged in practicing K-pop dance moves, using the library's glass wall as a mirror.
The variety of K-pop they're dancing to is extensive, ranging from the old school Girls' Generation to the latest idol band songs.
Fan of K-pop/
I was able to find my individual character through K-pop. K-pop develops your inner self.
On weekday evenings, at least 30 people gather to practice. On weekends, the number shoots up to over 100.
Lee Moo-hyung / KBS reporter
As you can see, the French national library is a K-pop hot spot for local youths who love Korean culture.
Dances performed at Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe have surpassed 9 million views.
Such influence of K-pop is spreading to the sporting realm ahead of the Paris Olympics.
For instance, numerous fans gathered for BTS member Jin's Olympic torch relay, paralizying the site temporarily.
Naturally, interest in Korean athletes is also growing.
K-pop fans are cheering for Team Korea, some by responding to the video challenge posted by table tennis player Shin Yu-bin.
Fan of K-pop/
I hope South Korean athletes will enjoy the Games and win medals. Go for gold! You can do it!
Passion for K-pop is igniting interest and love for Korean culture and beyond, now including the country's Olympic athletes.
Let's do it Korea!
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] K-POP FANS CHEER FOR TEAM KOREA
-
- 입력 2024-07-25 16:14:37
- 수정2024-07-25 16:16:04
[LEAD]
In the cultural heart of Paris, K-pop's popularity is no secret. There's even a hotspot for K-pop dance covers. And this cultural wave doesn't stop there, it's boosting interest in the Olympics and South Korean athletes too.
[REPORT]
A familiar melody is heard at a courtyard outside the French national library, touted as one of the top five libraries in the world.
Young people of various gender and ethnicity are indulged in practicing K-pop dance moves, using the library's glass wall as a mirror.
The variety of K-pop they're dancing to is extensive, ranging from the old school Girls' Generation to the latest idol band songs.
Fan of K-pop/
I was able to find my individual character through K-pop. K-pop develops your inner self.
On weekday evenings, at least 30 people gather to practice. On weekends, the number shoots up to over 100.
Lee Moo-hyung / KBS reporter
As you can see, the French national library is a K-pop hot spot for local youths who love Korean culture.
Dances performed at Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe have surpassed 9 million views.
Such influence of K-pop is spreading to the sporting realm ahead of the Paris Olympics.
For instance, numerous fans gathered for BTS member Jin's Olympic torch relay, paralizying the site temporarily.
Naturally, interest in Korean athletes is also growing.
K-pop fans are cheering for Team Korea, some by responding to the video challenge posted by table tennis player Shin Yu-bin.
Fan of K-pop/
I hope South Korean athletes will enjoy the Games and win medals. Go for gold! You can do it!
Passion for K-pop is igniting interest and love for Korean culture and beyond, now including the country's Olympic athletes.
Let's do it Korea!
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.