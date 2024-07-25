[News Today] K-POP FANS CHEER FOR TEAM KOREA

News Today





[LEAD]

In the cultural heart of Paris, K-pop's popularity is no secret. There's even a hotspot for K-pop dance covers. And this cultural wave doesn't stop there, it's boosting interest in the Olympics and South Korean athletes too.





[REPORT]

A familiar melody is heard at a courtyard outside the French national library, touted as one of the top five libraries in the world.



Young people of various gender and ethnicity are indulged in practicing K-pop dance moves, using the library's glass wall as a mirror.



The variety of K-pop they're dancing to is extensive, ranging from the old school Girls' Generation to the latest idol band songs.



Fan of K-pop/

I was able to find my individual character through K-pop. K-pop develops your inner self.



On weekday evenings, at least 30 people gather to practice. On weekends, the number shoots up to over 100.



Lee Moo-hyung / KBS reporter

As you can see, the French national library is a K-pop hot spot for local youths who love Korean culture.



Dances performed at Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe have surpassed 9 million views.



Such influence of K-pop is spreading to the sporting realm ahead of the Paris Olympics.



For instance, numerous fans gathered for BTS member Jin's Olympic torch relay, paralizying the site temporarily.



Naturally, interest in Korean athletes is also growing.



K-pop fans are cheering for Team Korea, some by responding to the video challenge posted by table tennis player Shin Yu-bin.



Fan of K-pop/

I hope South Korean athletes will enjoy the Games and win medals. Go for gold! You can do it!



Passion for K-pop is igniting interest and love for Korean culture and beyond, now including the country's Olympic athletes.



Let's do it Korea!