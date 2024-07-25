[News Today] SHINEE MINHO TO PROMOTE OLYMPICS
[LEAD]
SHINee's Minho is off to Paris, not to compete, but to cheer! As an 'Olympic Friend,' he'll be diving into the Summer Games, spreading Olympic spirit and capturing all the action for his fans on social media. Here's more.
[REPORT]
K-pop boy band SHINee member Minho is heading to Paris for the Summer Games.
He is making the trip to experience and promote the Olympics in the capacity as 'Olympic friend' appointed by the International Olympic Committee.
Olympic friends is a new program created last year to allow famous figures who are not athletes to join the Olympic movement and promote its values.
As the world's first Olympic friend appointee, Minho also took part in the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.
According to his agency, Minho will watch Olympic matches and cheer on Team Korea through various events in Paris. His activities will be broadcast via YouTube and social media outlets.
