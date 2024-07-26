News Today

[News Today] WEMAKEPRICE, TMON PAYMENT DELAYS

[LEAD]
As the issues with TMON and WeMakePrice escalate, victims, both customers and sellers, have gone straight to the headquarters demanding refunds. Yesterday, the CEO of WeMakePrice pledged that efforts would be made to ensure refunds are processed, specifically for travel products. But with so many affected, and the scope of damage so large, confusion persists.


[REPORT]
In the early morning hours people flock to the WeMakePrice headquarters.

They visited the company in person because they couldn't get refunds for the travel packages they had paid for.

Cha Byung-kwan/ Customer of WeMakePrice
I tried calling them several times, but they never answered. I found out that other customers were here to demand refunds, so I also came.

The CEO of WeMakePrice shows up belatedly to promise refunds, but the frustrated customers refuse to believe him and demand swift measures.

We don't believe what you say.

The refund rush, which began days ago, lasted all day through Thursday.

WeMakePrice says it has provided refunds to some 1300 travel packages for customers who visited in person, and is receiving additional requests for refunds via its QR code.

Ryu Hwa-hyun / Co-CEO, WeMakePrice (July 25)
We will responsibly provide the most urgent refunds today.

However, most of the victims had to leave empty-handed after waiting for hours.

Requests for refunds for items or services aside from travel packages are only accepted online, but no one knows when the company will be able to provide them.

Customer of WeMakePrice /
It's still a long way to go. I don't think they'll be able to return my money. Nobody knows when it will happen.

A crowd of customers also gathered at the TMON headquarters.

TMON staff, come out!

Some of the customers barged into the office to express their frustration.

The Korea Consumer Agency has received some two thousand petitions over two days since the scandal broke out.

More customers will likely suffer damage, as travel agencies that have yet to receive payments from TMON and WeMakePrice have decided to terminate contracts.

