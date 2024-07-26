News Today

[News Today] BILL ON MARINE DEATH VOTED DOWN

입력 2024.07.26 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.26 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The 'Marine Special Counsel Act', a proposal to probe a marine soldiers death, was once again rejected in a National Assembly vote held yesterday. The bill has now failed twice. Despite so, the Democratic Party and other opposition members have declared their intention to reintroduce the bill.


[REPORT]
The two opposing sides confronted each other right before the plenary session where the re-voting of the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death was to take place.

The ruling and opposition parties were clearly at odds even inside the hall.

Kwak Kyu-taek/ People Power Party
It's clear that the bill was only a preparation to make former DP chair Lee Jae-myung, someone they deem as their father, into president.

Kim Seung-won/ Democratic Party
The bill makes an obvious but clear point to public officials and those in power, ‘Anyone who fails to bear responsibility or repeatedly lie will be punished’.

The bill was voted down.

Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker
I declare the bill rejected.

The bill was scrapped after failing to win votes from two-thirds of attending legislators.

The six parties in the opposition side held a protest and announced that they will re-table the motion right away.

Hwang Un-ha/ Floor Leader, Rebuilding Korea Party
Refusing special counsel is clear reason for impeachment. They will regret not having approved the motion.

It will be interesting to see if a plan to have a third party recommend a special counsel would be discussed. People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, who had proposed this plan, emphasized party unity.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
Let's show them what a capable party we are, how strongly we can unite to block shallow schemes. The PPP will stop a faulty bill from being approved.

But the Democratic Party continued its offense by bringing up the possibility of establishing a permanent special counsel if the special counsel bill falls through.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BILL ON MARINE DEATH VOTED DOWN
    • 입력 2024-07-26 16:12:12
    • 수정2024-07-26 16:14:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
The 'Marine Special Counsel Act', a proposal to probe a marine soldiers death, was once again rejected in a National Assembly vote held yesterday. The bill has now failed twice. Despite so, the Democratic Party and other opposition members have declared their intention to reintroduce the bill.


[REPORT]
The two opposing sides confronted each other right before the plenary session where the re-voting of the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death was to take place.

The ruling and opposition parties were clearly at odds even inside the hall.

Kwak Kyu-taek/ People Power Party
It's clear that the bill was only a preparation to make former DP chair Lee Jae-myung, someone they deem as their father, into president.

Kim Seung-won/ Democratic Party
The bill makes an obvious but clear point to public officials and those in power, ‘Anyone who fails to bear responsibility or repeatedly lie will be punished’.

The bill was voted down.

Woo Won-shik / National Assembly speaker
I declare the bill rejected.

The bill was scrapped after failing to win votes from two-thirds of attending legislators.

The six parties in the opposition side held a protest and announced that they will re-table the motion right away.

Hwang Un-ha/ Floor Leader, Rebuilding Korea Party
Refusing special counsel is clear reason for impeachment. They will regret not having approved the motion.

It will be interesting to see if a plan to have a third party recommend a special counsel would be discussed. People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, who had proposed this plan, emphasized party unity.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
Let's show them what a capable party we are, how strongly we can unite to block shallow schemes. The PPP will stop a faulty bill from being approved.

But the Democratic Party continued its offense by bringing up the possibility of establishing a permanent special counsel if the special counsel bill falls through.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

방통위법 무제한토론 중…이 시각 국회

방통위법 무제한토론 중…이 시각 국회
이상인 방통위 부위원장 사퇴…<br>“야당 행태 심각한 유감”

이상인 방통위 부위원장 사퇴…“야당 행태 심각한 유감”
소비자원 “티몬·위메프 사태 집단 분쟁조정 신청 착수”

소비자원 “티몬·위메프 사태 집단 분쟁조정 신청 착수”
[단독] ‘SM 시세조종’ 김성수 전 카카오엔터 대표 소환…수사 박차

[단독] ‘SM 시세조종’ 김성수 전 카카오엔터 대표 소환…수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.