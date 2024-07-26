News Today

[News Today] LANE DIVIDERS MELT IN HEAT WAVE

입력 2024.07.26 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.26 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Amidst a prolonged heat wave, we're witnessing cases where lane dividers on roads are collapsing. Long-standing installations have melted because of the high temperatures. This is a serious risk that everyone on the road should be aware of.


[REPORT]
A four-lane street in the heart of Daejeon.

A portion of the lane separators started to bend to one side and then the rest went down like dominoes.

Some fifty meters of the dividers gave way. Startled drivers slowed down to avoid the separators.

As the day's high climbed to 33.6 degrees Celsius, the separators' polyurethane parts melted in the heat.

Jo Jae-il/ Daejeon resident
When I saw the fallen posts, I thought the old ones were being replaced. But I found later that the posts fell because of the heat.

The asphalt road surface sizzled under the intense heat.

The air temperature measured 33 degrees, but the heat from the traveling cars pushed up street surface temperature to a whopping 55 degrees.

Center dividers older than ten years cannot withstand the weight of the upper part under such high temperatures.

More than 20 cases of fallen median dividers were reported in Daejeon alone last year. The means to ensure traffic safety has become a safety hazard that could cause traffic accidents.

The local government is removing the dividers, but no one can predict where and when the posts would fall next.

Park Jeong-min/ Daejeon Metropolitan Gov't
Our resources are severely lacking, so it's difficult to replace them all at once.

The current heat wave is proven to be so intense that it can melt median separators and threaten road safety.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] LANE DIVIDERS MELT IN HEAT WAVE
    • 입력 2024-07-26 16:12:28
    • 수정2024-07-26 16:14:24
    News Today

[LEAD]
Amidst a prolonged heat wave, we're witnessing cases where lane dividers on roads are collapsing. Long-standing installations have melted because of the high temperatures. This is a serious risk that everyone on the road should be aware of.


[REPORT]
A four-lane street in the heart of Daejeon.

A portion of the lane separators started to bend to one side and then the rest went down like dominoes.

Some fifty meters of the dividers gave way. Startled drivers slowed down to avoid the separators.

As the day's high climbed to 33.6 degrees Celsius, the separators' polyurethane parts melted in the heat.

Jo Jae-il/ Daejeon resident
When I saw the fallen posts, I thought the old ones were being replaced. But I found later that the posts fell because of the heat.

The asphalt road surface sizzled under the intense heat.

The air temperature measured 33 degrees, but the heat from the traveling cars pushed up street surface temperature to a whopping 55 degrees.

Center dividers older than ten years cannot withstand the weight of the upper part under such high temperatures.

More than 20 cases of fallen median dividers were reported in Daejeon alone last year. The means to ensure traffic safety has become a safety hazard that could cause traffic accidents.

The local government is removing the dividers, but no one can predict where and when the posts would fall next.

Park Jeong-min/ Daejeon Metropolitan Gov't
Our resources are severely lacking, so it's difficult to replace them all at once.

The current heat wave is proven to be so intense that it can melt median separators and threaten road safety.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

방통위법 무제한토론 중…이 시각 국회

방통위법 무제한토론 중…이 시각 국회
이상인 방통위 부위원장 사퇴…<br>“야당 행태 심각한 유감”

이상인 방통위 부위원장 사퇴…“야당 행태 심각한 유감”
소비자원 “티몬·위메프 사태 집단 분쟁조정 신청 착수”

소비자원 “티몬·위메프 사태 집단 분쟁조정 신청 착수”
[단독] ‘SM 시세조종’ 김성수 전 카카오엔터 대표 소환…수사 박차

[단독] ‘SM 시세조종’ 김성수 전 카카오엔터 대표 소환…수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.