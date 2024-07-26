News Today

[News Today] BADGERS IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

[LEAD]
A badger has attacked a resident in a downtown apartment complex. KBS obtained footage showing them being witnessed before this attack happened. Wildlife experts suggest there might be groups of them living in the area.


[REPORT]
This wild badger was photographed on a strolling path of an apartment complex by one of its residents.

On July 19, a resident was attacked and injured by a wild badger.

It's not an isolated event either. Even before this latest incident, other residents had witnessed badgers in the apartment complex.

Apartment resident/
I saw it once. My neighbor told me to pass by quickly to avoid danger. (That's how you saw a badger?) Yes. I was bewildered. (I see.)

KBS has obtained the footage of the apartment complex surveillance cameras.

Footage videotaped on July 13 shows a badger entering a garbage recycling site at night and taking its time before leaving.

Multiple traces of soil presumably dug out by badgers have been found near the apartment complex fence leading to a mountain. Wildlife experts believe more badgers could be there.

Park In-hoon / Wildlife Management Association
From what I've seen, I think there are more badgers there. There is prey for them in the area. They remember and come on a regular basis.

Under current law, capturing badgers is banned, but they can be caught when they pose an immediate danger to the public. This is why the administrative authorities have stepped in to take measures.

Kim Eun-mi / Hanam City Gov't
We decided to install traps, because catching them with air guns would be dangerous, as there are schools and apartment complexes around.

Banners and announcement boards have been installed in the area to urge people to avoid taking walks at night when badgers are active and refrain from screaming or moving abruptly when they encounter the wild animal.

