[News Today] TOP STAR LEE MIN-HO’S COMEBACK

TOP STAR LEE MIN-HO'S COMEBACK

[LEAD]

Actor Lee Min-ho is coming back after nearly a two year hiatus. As a top Hallyu star, all eyes are on his comeback. Here's more on our entertainment news.





[REPORT]

Actor Lee Min-ho is back, reprising the lead role in 'Pachinko -- Season 2'.



Based on the same-titled best-selling novel, 'Pachinko' is Apple TV's original series.



Season 1, which aired in March 2022, received rave reviews around the world. Season 2 is also about a family of Korean immigrants.



This week Apple TV has released a teaser for Season 2 and images of Lee Min-ho in his role.



A poll on the popularity of Korean culture around the world conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows that Lee Min-ho has remained the most popular Korean actor for the 11th consecutive year.



As there have been only a few productions starring the actor, anticipation builds for 'Pachinko -- Season 2', which is set for release next month.