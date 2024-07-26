[News Today] TOP STAR LEE MIN-HO’S COMEBACK
[LEAD]
Actor Lee Min-ho is coming back after nearly a two year hiatus. As a top Hallyu star, all eyes are on his comeback. Here's more on our entertainment news.
[REPORT]
Actor Lee Min-ho is back, reprising the lead role in 'Pachinko -- Season 2'.
Based on the same-titled best-selling novel, 'Pachinko' is Apple TV's original series.
Season 1, which aired in March 2022, received rave reviews around the world. Season 2 is also about a family of Korean immigrants.
This week Apple TV has released a teaser for Season 2 and images of Lee Min-ho in his role.
A poll on the popularity of Korean culture around the world conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows that Lee Min-ho has remained the most popular Korean actor for the 11th consecutive year.
As there have been only a few productions starring the actor, anticipation builds for 'Pachinko -- Season 2', which is set for release next month.
