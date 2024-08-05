News Today

[News Today] HOT SPELL GRIPS THE NATION

입력 2024.08.05 (16:02) 수정 2024.08.05 (16:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The scorching heatwave has been continuing for over two weeks now in Korea. Many people, including myself, have been flocking to the Hangang River and movie theaters to escape the summer heat.


[REPORT]
An evening concert is underway in Hangang Park in downtown Seoul.

Clapping and singing along helps the audience forget about the scorching heat at least for a moment.

Heo Mo-nyeong / Shanghai resident
We came out to enjoy the night breeze, look at people and have some refreshing coffee.

People keep using fans to cool down and fight the unbearable heat, which lasts long into the wee hours.

Some sit in groups to enjoy the river breeze in hopes of chasing away the sweltering heat.

Yang Yu-kyung / Seoul resident
It's very humid. It's like being in water. Gazing at the river quietly helps me
cool down a little.

Movie theaters are also popular getaways during hot spells.

A long line has formed in a pop-corn store. Some movies are even sold out even though it is late at night.

Ku Hyun-ju / Yongin resident
It's been very humid since the end of the monsoon season. We put our kids to bed and came out to cool down.

Hong Seung-hwan / Seoul resident
It's too hot to do anything active. Movie theaters are very cool during this time of day.

With the record heat showing no signs of abating, daytime highs in Seoul have soared to 38 degrees Celsius, higher than the body temperature.

An automated weather system device in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, indicated 40 degrees on Sunday.

The hot spell is expected to continue throughout this week, with daytime highs nationwide hovering around 35 degrees.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HOT SPELL GRIPS THE NATION
    • 입력 2024-08-05 16:02:24
    • 수정2024-08-05 16:02:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
The scorching heatwave has been continuing for over two weeks now in Korea. Many people, including myself, have been flocking to the Hangang River and movie theaters to escape the summer heat.


[REPORT]
An evening concert is underway in Hangang Park in downtown Seoul.

Clapping and singing along helps the audience forget about the scorching heat at least for a moment.

Heo Mo-nyeong / Shanghai resident
We came out to enjoy the night breeze, look at people and have some refreshing coffee.

People keep using fans to cool down and fight the unbearable heat, which lasts long into the wee hours.

Some sit in groups to enjoy the river breeze in hopes of chasing away the sweltering heat.

Yang Yu-kyung / Seoul resident
It's very humid. It's like being in water. Gazing at the river quietly helps me
cool down a little.

Movie theaters are also popular getaways during hot spells.

A long line has formed in a pop-corn store. Some movies are even sold out even though it is late at night.

Ku Hyun-ju / Yongin resident
It's been very humid since the end of the monsoon season. We put our kids to bed and came out to cool down.

Hong Seung-hwan / Seoul resident
It's too hot to do anything active. Movie theaters are very cool during this time of day.

With the record heat showing no signs of abating, daytime highs in Seoul have soared to 38 degrees Celsius, higher than the body temperature.

An automated weather system device in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, indicated 40 degrees on Sunday.

The hot spell is expected to continue throughout this week, with daytime highs nationwide hovering around 35 degrees.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

코스피 역대 최대폭 하락…코스닥도 600대로 주저 앉아

코스피 역대 최대폭 하락…코스닥도 600대로 주저 앉아
‘노란봉투법’ 본회의서 야당 단독 의결…여당, 항의 차원 퇴장

‘노란봉투법’ 본회의서 야당 단독 의결…여당, 항의 차원 퇴장
이숙연 대법관 후보자 임명동의안 국회 본회의 통과

이숙연 대법관 후보자 임명동의안 국회 본회의 통과
전국 곳곳에 강한 소나기…<br>중대본 1단계 가동

전국 곳곳에 강한 소나기…중대본 1단계 가동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.