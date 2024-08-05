[News Today] HOT SPELL GRIPS THE NATION
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The scorching heatwave has been continuing for over two weeks now in Korea. Many people, including myself, have been flocking to the Hangang River and movie theaters to escape the summer heat.
[REPORT]
An evening concert is underway in Hangang Park in downtown Seoul.
Clapping and singing along helps the audience forget about the scorching heat at least for a moment.
Heo Mo-nyeong / Shanghai resident
We came out to enjoy the night breeze, look at people and have some refreshing coffee.
People keep using fans to cool down and fight the unbearable heat, which lasts long into the wee hours.
Some sit in groups to enjoy the river breeze in hopes of chasing away the sweltering heat.
Yang Yu-kyung / Seoul resident
It's very humid. It's like being in water. Gazing at the river quietly helps me
cool down a little.
Movie theaters are also popular getaways during hot spells.
A long line has formed in a pop-corn store. Some movies are even sold out even though it is late at night.
Ku Hyun-ju / Yongin resident
It's been very humid since the end of the monsoon season. We put our kids to bed and came out to cool down.
Hong Seung-hwan / Seoul resident
It's too hot to do anything active. Movie theaters are very cool during this time of day.
With the record heat showing no signs of abating, daytime highs in Seoul have soared to 38 degrees Celsius, higher than the body temperature.
An automated weather system device in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, indicated 40 degrees on Sunday.
The hot spell is expected to continue throughout this week, with daytime highs nationwide hovering around 35 degrees.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HOT SPELL GRIPS THE NATION
-
- 입력 2024-08-05 16:02:24
- 수정2024-08-05 16:02:45
[LEAD]
The scorching heatwave has been continuing for over two weeks now in Korea. Many people, including myself, have been flocking to the Hangang River and movie theaters to escape the summer heat.
[REPORT]
An evening concert is underway in Hangang Park in downtown Seoul.
Clapping and singing along helps the audience forget about the scorching heat at least for a moment.
Heo Mo-nyeong / Shanghai resident
We came out to enjoy the night breeze, look at people and have some refreshing coffee.
People keep using fans to cool down and fight the unbearable heat, which lasts long into the wee hours.
Some sit in groups to enjoy the river breeze in hopes of chasing away the sweltering heat.
Yang Yu-kyung / Seoul resident
It's very humid. It's like being in water. Gazing at the river quietly helps me
cool down a little.
Movie theaters are also popular getaways during hot spells.
A long line has formed in a pop-corn store. Some movies are even sold out even though it is late at night.
Ku Hyun-ju / Yongin resident
It's been very humid since the end of the monsoon season. We put our kids to bed and came out to cool down.
Hong Seung-hwan / Seoul resident
It's too hot to do anything active. Movie theaters are very cool during this time of day.
With the record heat showing no signs of abating, daytime highs in Seoul have soared to 38 degrees Celsius, higher than the body temperature.
An automated weather system device in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, indicated 40 degrees on Sunday.
The hot spell is expected to continue throughout this week, with daytime highs nationwide hovering around 35 degrees.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.