[News Today] LEE JAE-MYUNG WINS HONAM PRIMARIES

입력 2024.08.05 (16:31)

[LEAD]
Turning to politics. Former Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung has solidified his lead with a decisive victory in the Gwangju and Jeollanam-do primaries, key steps in the party's selection process for its leader candidate. Meanwhile, new People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon is set to firm up his administration by finalizing key party positions today, marking a significant start to his leadership tenure.


[REPORT]
Following his victory in the Jeollabuk-do primary, Democratic Party chair candidate Lee Jae-myung has won the leadership primaries in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province.

He received more than 80 percent of the vote, beating runner-up Kim Doo-gwan by a large margin.

Lee Jae-myung / Candidate for DP chair
A basic society where the state ensures citizens' basic living conditions is our future.

Kim expressed his frustration by likening the pro-Lee faction dubbed Democratic National Innovation Conference to Hanahoe, a private group of the military regime era whose members served as guards for former President Park Chung-hee.

He criticized the faction for altering the party constitution to its advantage and using fandom in decision-making.

Kim Doo-gwan / Candidate for DP chair
They probably want to field many candidates for the next local elections to tighten their grip. That's why I drew that comparison.

The Democratic National Innovation Conference is demanding Kim apologize for insulting the history of the DP and its members.

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, who replaced pro-Yoon former party policy chief Jeong Jeom-sig after many twists and turns, is set to appoint senior party executives and the deputy secretary general's team on Monday.

Now that he has formed a party system that reflects his views, his abilities to ward off the opposition bloc's legislative attacks and stand up against pro-Yoon party members will likely be put to the test for the first time.

