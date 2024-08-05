News Today

[News Today] ROW OVER ‘YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL’

입력 2024.08.05 (16:31) 수정 2024.08.05 (16:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Opposition parties including the Democratic Party, is set to vote on the controversial 'Yellow envelope law' during a plenary session today. This law aims to curb the ability of companies to seek damages during labor strikes. Meanwhile, the People Power Party is gearing up to ask the president to reconsider this legislation. As both parties stand firm, the standoff is expected to continue into August's National Assembly session.


[REPORT]
On Monday, the first day of the National Assembly's August extraordinary session, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, are expected to put the so-called 'yellow envelope bill' to a vote in a plenary session later in the day.

The gist of the pro-labor bill is to limit companies from seeking damages for losses caused by labor unions' strikes.

In the July extra parliamentary session, the opposition camp railroaded four media bills and a proposal to provide universal cash handouts of 250,000 won or some 180 U.S. dollars to all people.

They are pledging to pass the yellow envelope bill unilaterally in the August session, too.

If the yellow envelope bill passes the plenary session, the ruling People Power Party plans to ask the president to exercise his authority to veto the six contentious bills, including the media bills.

As the rival parties remain locked in exhausting partisan strife, the 22nd National Assembly has passed no public welfare bills for two months since its opening.

The ruling party blamed the main opposition DP and the National Assembly speaker's lopsidedness for the parliamentary stalemate.

The main opposition party criticized the PPP for obstinately rejecting the parliament-approved bills and disregarding the Assembly and the people.


[LEAD]
We just received breaking news that the 'Yellow envelope bill' has passed the plenary session led by opposition parties. We'll bring you more developments on this story later tomorrow.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ROW OVER ‘YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL’
    • 입력 2024-08-05 16:31:31
    • 수정2024-08-05 16:31:47
    News Today

[LEAD]
Opposition parties including the Democratic Party, is set to vote on the controversial 'Yellow envelope law' during a plenary session today. This law aims to curb the ability of companies to seek damages during labor strikes. Meanwhile, the People Power Party is gearing up to ask the president to reconsider this legislation. As both parties stand firm, the standoff is expected to continue into August's National Assembly session.


[REPORT]
On Monday, the first day of the National Assembly's August extraordinary session, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, are expected to put the so-called 'yellow envelope bill' to a vote in a plenary session later in the day.

The gist of the pro-labor bill is to limit companies from seeking damages for losses caused by labor unions' strikes.

In the July extra parliamentary session, the opposition camp railroaded four media bills and a proposal to provide universal cash handouts of 250,000 won or some 180 U.S. dollars to all people.

They are pledging to pass the yellow envelope bill unilaterally in the August session, too.

If the yellow envelope bill passes the plenary session, the ruling People Power Party plans to ask the president to exercise his authority to veto the six contentious bills, including the media bills.

As the rival parties remain locked in exhausting partisan strife, the 22nd National Assembly has passed no public welfare bills for two months since its opening.

The ruling party blamed the main opposition DP and the National Assembly speaker's lopsidedness for the parliamentary stalemate.

The main opposition party criticized the PPP for obstinately rejecting the parliament-approved bills and disregarding the Assembly and the people.


[LEAD]
We just received breaking news that the 'Yellow envelope bill' has passed the plenary session led by opposition parties. We'll bring you more developments on this story later tomorrow.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

코스피 역대 최대폭 하락…코스닥도 600대로 주저 앉아

코스피 역대 최대폭 하락…코스닥도 600대로 주저 앉아
‘노란봉투법’ 본회의서 야당 단독 의결…여당, 항의 차원 퇴장

‘노란봉투법’ 본회의서 야당 단독 의결…여당, 항의 차원 퇴장
이숙연 대법관 후보자 임명동의안 국회 본회의 통과

이숙연 대법관 후보자 임명동의안 국회 본회의 통과
전국 곳곳에 강한 소나기…<br>중대본 1단계 가동

전국 곳곳에 강한 소나기…중대본 1단계 가동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.