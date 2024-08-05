[News Today] ROW OVER ‘YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL’

Opposition parties including the Democratic Party, is set to vote on the controversial 'Yellow envelope law' during a plenary session today. This law aims to curb the ability of companies to seek damages during labor strikes. Meanwhile, the People Power Party is gearing up to ask the president to reconsider this legislation. As both parties stand firm, the standoff is expected to continue into August's National Assembly session.





On Monday, the first day of the National Assembly's August extraordinary session, opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, are expected to put the so-called 'yellow envelope bill' to a vote in a plenary session later in the day.



The gist of the pro-labor bill is to limit companies from seeking damages for losses caused by labor unions' strikes.



In the July extra parliamentary session, the opposition camp railroaded four media bills and a proposal to provide universal cash handouts of 250,000 won or some 180 U.S. dollars to all people.



They are pledging to pass the yellow envelope bill unilaterally in the August session, too.



If the yellow envelope bill passes the plenary session, the ruling People Power Party plans to ask the president to exercise his authority to veto the six contentious bills, including the media bills.



As the rival parties remain locked in exhausting partisan strife, the 22nd National Assembly has passed no public welfare bills for two months since its opening.



The ruling party blamed the main opposition DP and the National Assembly speaker's lopsidedness for the parliamentary stalemate.



The main opposition party criticized the PPP for obstinately rejecting the parliament-approved bills and disregarding the Assembly and the people.





We just received breaking news that the 'Yellow envelope bill' has passed the plenary session led by opposition parties. We'll bring you more developments on this story later tomorrow.