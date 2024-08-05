[News Today] SOCIAL CONFLICT DEEPENS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Recent surveys have uncovered a concerning trend over the past three years. Societal conflicts have intensified and social integration has declined. In a study involving around 4,000 adults, six out of ten respondents said they would not consider dating or marrying someone with differing political views.
[REPORT]
A survey shows that in Korea, social integration has weakened with social conflict running deeper over the past three years.
According to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs' Social Conflict and Integration Survey conducted last year, respondents rated social integration in Korean society at an average of 4.2 out of 10.
It is far lower than the score recorded in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the level of social conflict was measured at 2.93 on a four-point scale, up from 2.88 in 2018.
In particular, over 90 percent of the respondents said there was serious conflict between liberals and conservatives.
It appears that this is reflected on their attitudes toward relationships.
Fifty eight percent of respondents said dating or marrying someone with different political views is impossible.
Thirty three percent answered that they don't drink with friends or acquaintances having different political views.
Seventy one percent said they don't participate in civic or social work groups with those showing political differences.
Analysts say this deepening social conflict is attributed to different perceptions on fairness.
To a question asking if Korean society is fair, 65 percent of the respondents said "No".
Perceptions of unfairness were higher among older adults than the younger generation, especially regarding judicial and administrative systems and corporate performance evaluations.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SOCIAL CONFLICT DEEPENS
-
- 입력 2024-08-05 16:31:54
- 수정2024-08-05 16:32:11
[LEAD]
Recent surveys have uncovered a concerning trend over the past three years. Societal conflicts have intensified and social integration has declined. In a study involving around 4,000 adults, six out of ten respondents said they would not consider dating or marrying someone with differing political views.
[REPORT]
A survey shows that in Korea, social integration has weakened with social conflict running deeper over the past three years.
According to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs' Social Conflict and Integration Survey conducted last year, respondents rated social integration in Korean society at an average of 4.2 out of 10.
It is far lower than the score recorded in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the level of social conflict was measured at 2.93 on a four-point scale, up from 2.88 in 2018.
In particular, over 90 percent of the respondents said there was serious conflict between liberals and conservatives.
It appears that this is reflected on their attitudes toward relationships.
Fifty eight percent of respondents said dating or marrying someone with different political views is impossible.
Thirty three percent answered that they don't drink with friends or acquaintances having different political views.
Seventy one percent said they don't participate in civic or social work groups with those showing political differences.
Analysts say this deepening social conflict is attributed to different perceptions on fairness.
To a question asking if Korean society is fair, 65 percent of the respondents said "No".
Perceptions of unfairness were higher among older adults than the younger generation, especially regarding judicial and administrative systems and corporate performance evaluations.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.