[News Today] SOCIAL CONFLICT DEEPENS

입력 2024.08.05 (16:31)

[LEAD]
Recent surveys have uncovered a concerning trend over the past three years. Societal conflicts have intensified and social integration has declined. In a study involving around 4,000 adults, six out of ten respondents said they would not consider dating or marrying someone with differing political views.


[REPORT]
A survey shows that in Korea, social integration has weakened with social conflict running deeper over the past three years.

According to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs' Social Conflict and Integration Survey conducted last year, respondents rated social integration in Korean society at an average of 4.2 out of 10.

It is far lower than the score recorded in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the level of social conflict was measured at 2.93 on a four-point scale, up from 2.88 in 2018.

In particular, over 90 percent of the respondents said there was serious conflict between liberals and conservatives.

It appears that this is reflected on their attitudes toward relationships.

Fifty eight percent of respondents said dating or marrying someone with different political views is impossible.

Thirty three percent answered that they don't drink with friends or acquaintances having different political views.

Seventy one percent said they don't participate in civic or social work groups with those showing political differences.

Analysts say this deepening social conflict is attributed to different perceptions on fairness.

To a question asking if Korean society is fair, 65 percent of the respondents said "No".

Perceptions of unfairness were higher among older adults than the younger generation, especially regarding judicial and administrative systems and corporate performance evaluations.

