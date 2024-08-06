[News Today] FEARS OVER U.S. RECESSION
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
It wasn't just the domestic stock market that plunged, all Asian, American, and European markets tumbled. This can be attributed to several factors, like, fears of a U.S. economic downturn, doubts about Big Tech companies, and geopolitical uncertainties.
[REPORT]
The leading cause of the stock market crash is concerns over a recession due to worsening U.S. economic indicators.
As the unemployment rate in the U.S. surged, some even mentioned the so-called Sahm Rule.
The theory states that a recession occurs if the average unemployment rate over the past three months is more than 0.5 percentage points higher than the lowest point in the past year. Given its high accuracy in the past, this has heightened market fears.
Sluggish American tech stocks are also adding to investors' anxiety.
Eric Lynch / Scharf Investments
Escalating Middle East tensions coupled with uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election have resulted in a domino collapse.
Seo Sang-young / Mirae Asset
There is panic selling going on in the market. As investors keep selling, stock
prices are plunging further.
With shifts in major countries' monetary policies, elections, and global corporate earnings reports, external volatility is high and outcomes are difficult to predict.
Kim Hak-kyun / Shinyoung Securities
Stock prices will rebound someday, and it will be sooner than later. Investors
should wait and see rather than selling their stocks too cheap.
Financial authorities say the Korean economy has the capacity to respond to external vulnerabilities and are urging investors to exercise caution.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FEARS OVER U.S. RECESSION
-
- 입력 2024-08-06 15:53:49
- 수정2024-08-06 15:58:33
[LEAD]
It wasn't just the domestic stock market that plunged, all Asian, American, and European markets tumbled. This can be attributed to several factors, like, fears of a U.S. economic downturn, doubts about Big Tech companies, and geopolitical uncertainties.
[REPORT]
The leading cause of the stock market crash is concerns over a recession due to worsening U.S. economic indicators.
As the unemployment rate in the U.S. surged, some even mentioned the so-called Sahm Rule.
The theory states that a recession occurs if the average unemployment rate over the past three months is more than 0.5 percentage points higher than the lowest point in the past year. Given its high accuracy in the past, this has heightened market fears.
Sluggish American tech stocks are also adding to investors' anxiety.
Eric Lynch / Scharf Investments
Escalating Middle East tensions coupled with uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election have resulted in a domino collapse.
Seo Sang-young / Mirae Asset
There is panic selling going on in the market. As investors keep selling, stock
prices are plunging further.
With shifts in major countries' monetary policies, elections, and global corporate earnings reports, external volatility is high and outcomes are difficult to predict.
Kim Hak-kyun / Shinyoung Securities
Stock prices will rebound someday, and it will be sooner than later. Investors
should wait and see rather than selling their stocks too cheap.
Financial authorities say the Korean economy has the capacity to respond to external vulnerabilities and are urging investors to exercise caution.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.