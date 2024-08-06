News Today

[News Today] NK BOASTS 250 MISSILE LAUNCHERS

입력 2024.08.06 (15:55)

[LEAD]
North Korea has deployed 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to its front lines. Chairman Kim Jong-un has heightened threats by declaring the United States a perennially hostile nation. He vows to continue developing nuclear and missile capabilities.

[REPORT]
Hundreds of mobile missile launchers are lined up in a plaza.

This is a ceremony marking the delivery of 250 new strategic ballistic missile
launchers to front-line units stationed near the Military Demarcation Line.

The event was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae who made a public appearance for the first time since May.

In his speech at the event, Kim justified the North's military buildup, saying that the U.S.-led alliance has changed
into a nuclear-based military bloc.

He also branded the U.S. as a hostile state that North Koreans will have to confront for generations to come.

His remarks indicate the regime's determination to continue its illicit nuclear and missile development, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in November.

The South Korean military believes these launchers would hold missiles with a short range of some 150 kilometers.
But it added, there are no signs of deployment by North Korea in front-line regions yet.

Experts also say that they appear to be launchers for the Hwasong-11 Ra-type short-range ballistic missile.
They further analyzed that North Korea
was merely boasting its possession of
nuclear-strike weapons.

Yang Wook / Asan Institute for Policy Studies
They look like projectile tools, which can hardly operate strategic nuclear

Seoul's Unification Ministry also said that North Korea, not the U.S., is responsible for instability on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry added that it is keeping a close eye on North Korea's weapons production process and cooperating with allies to curb North Korean provocations.

