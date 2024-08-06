[News Today] TURBULENCE INJURES PASSENGERS
[LEAD]
A Korean Air passenger jet bound for Mongolia hit severe turbulence over China yesterday, injuring about ten people. Given the recent rise in turbulence incidents influenced by climate change, it's becoming even more important to strictly follow safety protocols, including wearing seat belts on board.
[REPORT]
The aisle in an airplane becomes chaotic.
In-flight meals, utensils, blankets, and other items all fall to the floor.
This was the scene aboard a Korean Air flight carrying over 280 passengers from Incheon Airport to Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar after hitting turbulence.
The plane encountered turbulence about 10 kilometers above Tianjin Airport in China and shook violently for about 15 seconds. Around 10 passengers and four crew members sustained neck and back injuries.
One passenger said the plane sharply plunged without warning and in-flight meals spilled everywhere. The passenger was terrified, thinking the plane could crash.
Injured passengers received medical attention immediately after landing. None were found to have serious injuries.
Recently, such turbulence incidents have been frequent due to climate change.
In response to turbulence, Korean Air recently overhauled its in-flight services, such as finishing in-flight services earlier and taking instant noodles off the menu in economy class.
Korean Air official/
As a safety measure, we have replaced instant noodles with items like pizza and
ended cabin service 20 minutes earlier.
In order to minimize damage, passengers should avoid leaving their seats if possible and wear seat belts during flights.
[News Today] TURBULENCE INJURES PASSENGERS
입력 2024-08-06 15:56:02
수정2024-08-06 15:58:50
