[News Today] DRUG SPREADS VIA COLLEGE CLUB

입력 2024-08-06 15:56:58 수정 2024-08-06 15:59:00 News Today





[LEAD]

Illegal drug use is spreading rapidly, not to mention it's use among university students. A university social club, initially founded for socializing, has been exposed for distributing and consuming drugs, ultimately becoming the channel for drug distribution.



[REPORT]

College students are seen dancing on the street….



Social media is full of messages promoting all kinds of gatherings.



This college club with more than 300 members was the second largest in Korea.



At first it was publicized as a cultural club for networking but in reality it was far from it.



The head of the club first tried illicit drugs out of curiosity. In 2022, he began recommending its usage to other club members.



He threw lavish parties at hotels to lure members and proceeded to sell illicit substances to attendees.



Lee Hee-dong / Seoul Southern Dist. Prosecutors' Office

Majority of the students caught using appeared studious and far-removed from drug use, including those prepping for law school or on scholarships.



At first, drug use started with liquid cannabis but soon the club members began using a wider variety and harder drugs

including ketamine, meth, and synthetic cannabinoids as well.



The head of the club purchased illegal drugs together with other senior members and re-sold them to club members for twice the market price.



Prosecutors believe the perpetrator has sold drugs worth 12 million won, or around 8,800 dollars, to students from 13 universities.



Lee Hee-dong / Seoul Southern Dist. Prosecutors' Office

We detected the charges during trials. After a forensic probe, tracing phone calls and crypto transactions, we found that drugs had spread on colleges extensively.



The prosecution has indicted six individuals including the head of the club, and suspended the indictment of eight others who were simply drug-users.



They plan to expand the probe soon, as more illicit drugs are believed to have been distributed by the college club.