The Cabinet today passed a motion for the reconsideration of the so-called "Four Broadcasting Bills" passed by the opposition last month.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is also expected to soon endorse this motion for reconsideration.



Four contentious broadcasting bills were passed in the opposition-led National Assembly late last month.



They call for expanding the right to recommend board members of public broadcasters to external organizations and increasing the number of decision makers at the Korea Communications Commission to four.



The Cabinet has passed a motion calling for parliamentary reconsideration of the four bills.



The right to request a reconsideration was also exercised against three disputed broadcasting bills during the previous 21st National Assembly.



Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (Dec. 1, 2023)

A board dominated by biased groups undermines public broadcasting's fairness

and public interest.



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently touring the country as part of his summer vacation, is expected to greenlight the veto electronically.



One presidential official said the public must know the intent behind the opposition's push of disputed bills that inevitably call for a veto, stressing the need for bipartisan agreement on legislation.



The top office is also considering whether to request reconsideration of other major bills, such as ones on labor union reform and a cash handout of 250-thousand won, or 183 dollars, to all citizens.