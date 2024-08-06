News Today

[News Today] CONCERT FOR UKRAINE IN SEOUL

[LEAD]
While we celebrate the Olympics, a symbol of global peace, there are parts of the world that's constantly suffering from the war. Ukraine is one of them, engaged in a years-long conflict with Russia. In Seoul Plaza, young Ukrainians hosted a small concert to share hope. They expressed their wish to see Koreans visit Ukraine once peace finds their country.

[REPORT]
Soundbite : No matter what others say, people are more beautiful than flowers!

Seoul Plaza is filled with the sound of lyrics carefully but heartwarmingly enunciated in Korean.

This 4-piece Ukrainian youth band learned the Korean songs through K-pop tracks and Korean TV dramas.

Next taking center stage are 23 young
Ukrainian performers.

The dance team's name is Mriya, which
means "dream" in Ukrainian.

Ukrainian youth/
I visited South Korea hoping that Korean people will learn more about Ukraine, as
Ukrainian people have developed interest in Korea via K-pop.

Korean musicians including Soprano Lee, Chae-eun also conveyed feelings of
consolation and support to the Ukrainian people through music.

Yoon Kyung-sook/ Wise Women Action
When they return to Ukraine, I hope that they can go back with the hope that
they too can work together to rebuild the war-torn nation, like South Korea.

Despite the prolonged war in their home country, the Ukrainian youth traveled
to Korea and staged the performance.

What they wish for is a return to their pre-war normal routines.

Ukrainian youth/
I'm impressed by the development Korea has achieved despite the war. I hope you'll keep an eye on our culture and visit Ukraine after we rebuild the country post-war.

