[News Today] CONCERT FOR UKRAINE IN SEOUL
[LEAD]
While we celebrate the Olympics, a symbol of global peace, there are parts of the world that's constantly suffering from the war. Ukraine is one of them, engaged in a years-long conflict with Russia. In Seoul Plaza, young Ukrainians hosted a small concert to share hope. They expressed their wish to see Koreans visit Ukraine once peace finds their country.
[REPORT]
Soundbite : No matter what others say, people are more beautiful than flowers!
Seoul Plaza is filled with the sound of lyrics carefully but heartwarmingly enunciated in Korean.
This 4-piece Ukrainian youth band learned the Korean songs through K-pop tracks and Korean TV dramas.
Next taking center stage are 23 young
Ukrainian performers.
The dance team's name is Mriya, which
means "dream" in Ukrainian.
Ukrainian youth/
I visited South Korea hoping that Korean people will learn more about Ukraine, as
Ukrainian people have developed interest in Korea via K-pop.
Korean musicians including Soprano Lee, Chae-eun also conveyed feelings of
consolation and support to the Ukrainian people through music.
Yoon Kyung-sook/ Wise Women Action
When they return to Ukraine, I hope that they can go back with the hope that
they too can work together to rebuild the war-torn nation, like South Korea.
Despite the prolonged war in their home country, the Ukrainian youth traveled
to Korea and staged the performance.
What they wish for is a return to their pre-war normal routines.
Ukrainian youth/
I'm impressed by the development Korea has achieved despite the war. I hope you'll keep an eye on our culture and visit Ukraine after we rebuild the country post-war.
-
