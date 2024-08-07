News Today

[News Today] S.KOREAN STOCKS REBOUND

입력 2024.08.07 (15:48) 수정 2024.08.07 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The KOSPI rebounded over 3% yesterday, bouncing back from its biggest-ever drop amid fears of a U.S.-driven recession. Major Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei with a record surge, also saw significant gains.

[REPORT]
The fear-stricken stock markets were transformed overnight.

The markets started off strong.

The KOSPI rebounded 3.3% to about 2,520 points while the KOSDAQ closed at 730 points, more than 6% up from the previous day.

Over 86 trillion won, roughly 64.2 billion U.S. dollars, was recovered out of 235 trillion won, or about 170.6 billion dollars, lost in just one day.

After Monday's crash triggered a circuit breaker, the opposite happened on Tuesday when a buy-side "sidecar" was activated as investors rushed to buy stocks.

Hwang Sei-woon/ Korea Capital Market Institute
Even when we take into account concerns over economic slump and settlement
of yen carry trade, it was a technical rebound driven by an excessive loss.

Most major exchanges in Asia that had plunged made up for their losses.

In particular, Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 10% to set a record increase.

Major Asian markets seemed to have recovered from the fear of possible U.S. recession, but concerns are not completely dispelled.

Lee Jae-man/ Hana Securities
It must be demonstrated that U.S. economic indices and unemployment figures to
be announced early next month wouldn't get worse.

Volatile situations in the Middle East and a money shift driven by Japan's interest rate hike are among the factors causing financial market uncertainties.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] S.KOREAN STOCKS REBOUND
    • 입력 2024-08-07 15:48:56
    • 수정2024-08-07 15:49:35
    News Today

[LEAD]
The KOSPI rebounded over 3% yesterday, bouncing back from its biggest-ever drop amid fears of a U.S.-driven recession. Major Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei with a record surge, also saw significant gains.

[REPORT]
The fear-stricken stock markets were transformed overnight.

The markets started off strong.

The KOSPI rebounded 3.3% to about 2,520 points while the KOSDAQ closed at 730 points, more than 6% up from the previous day.

Over 86 trillion won, roughly 64.2 billion U.S. dollars, was recovered out of 235 trillion won, or about 170.6 billion dollars, lost in just one day.

After Monday's crash triggered a circuit breaker, the opposite happened on Tuesday when a buy-side "sidecar" was activated as investors rushed to buy stocks.

Hwang Sei-woon/ Korea Capital Market Institute
Even when we take into account concerns over economic slump and settlement
of yen carry trade, it was a technical rebound driven by an excessive loss.

Most major exchanges in Asia that had plunged made up for their losses.

In particular, Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 10% to set a record increase.

Major Asian markets seemed to have recovered from the fear of possible U.S. recession, but concerns are not completely dispelled.

Lee Jae-man/ Hana Securities
It must be demonstrated that U.S. economic indices and unemployment figures to
be announced early next month wouldn't get worse.

Volatile situations in the Middle East and a money shift driven by Japan's interest rate hike are among the factors causing financial market uncertainties.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

국민의힘 “금투세 토론회하자”…민주당 “영수회담 제안”

국민의힘 “금투세 토론회하자”…민주당 “영수회담 제안”
6월 경상수지 122.6억 달러 <br>흑자…6년 9개월 만에 흑자폭 최대

6월 경상수지 122.6억 달러 흑자…6년 9개월 만에 흑자폭 최대
한미일, 신규 대북제재 이행 감시체재 연내 발족 추진

한미일, 신규 대북제재 이행 감시체재 연내 발족 추진
‘50억 클럽 의혹’ 권순일·홍선근 불구속 기소…전 언론인 2명도 재판행

‘50억 클럽 의혹’ 권순일·홍선근 불구속 기소…전 언론인 2명도 재판행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.