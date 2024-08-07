[News Today] FLOOD DAMAGE IN N. KOREA

[LEAD]

Recent floods along the Amnokgang River have inflicted significant damage in North Korea, as confirmed by satellite images. Wihwado Island in the river's lower reaches is extensively flooded, raising concerns that the Sinuiju water treatment plant, vital for residents' drinking water, might also be submerged.



[REPORT]

Wihwado Island in Sinuiju, Pyeonanbuk-do Province located by the estuary of the Amnokgang River.



After last month's heavy rains, levees collapsed in several areas, flooding low-lying farmlands.



A new strip of water spanning 4 kilometers has formed on the island.



This water treatment plant in Sinuiju is the source of drinking water for locals.

It was likely also flooded when water in the river reached the maximum level.



Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy

The Sinuiju water treatment plant, next to the Amnokgang River, likely flooded

with muddy water during last month's heavy rains.



When water treatment plants are flooded there are concerns about both water shortages and waterborne diseases.



When the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was flooded in August 2010, the International Red Cross provided over 5.8 million liters of drinking water to the North.



Damage from the recent floods in the Amnokgang River area can also be seen in many other places.



Roads and entire villages are submerged in water because the Jangjagang River, a tributary of the Amnokgang River, overflowed its banks.



Fields and some houses near Manpo are also flooded because the Amnokgang River's tributary overflowed.



Despite offers from many international organizations, North Korea has not accepted help, so recovery efforts are expected to take considerable time.