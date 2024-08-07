News Today

[News Today] FLOOD DAMAGE IN N. KOREA

입력 2024.08.07 (16:25) 수정 2024.08.07 (16:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Recent floods along the Amnokgang River have inflicted significant damage in North Korea, as confirmed by satellite images. Wihwado Island in the river's lower reaches is extensively flooded, raising concerns that the Sinuiju water treatment plant, vital for residents' drinking water, might also be submerged.

[REPORT]
Wihwado Island in Sinuiju, Pyeonanbuk-do Province located by the estuary of the Amnokgang River.

After last month's heavy rains, levees collapsed in several areas, flooding low-lying farmlands.

A new strip of water spanning 4 kilometers has formed on the island.

This water treatment plant in Sinuiju is the source of drinking water for locals.
It was likely also flooded when water in the river reached the maximum level.

Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
The Sinuiju water treatment plant, next to the Amnokgang River, likely flooded
with muddy water during last month's heavy rains.

When water treatment plants are flooded there are concerns about both water shortages and waterborne diseases.

When the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was flooded in August 2010, the International Red Cross provided over 5.8 million liters of drinking water to the North.

Damage from the recent floods in the Amnokgang River area can also be seen in many other places.

Roads and entire villages are submerged in water because the Jangjagang River, a tributary of the Amnokgang River, overflowed its banks.

Fields and some houses near Manpo are also flooded because the Amnokgang River's tributary overflowed.

Despite offers from many international organizations, North Korea has not accepted help, so recovery efforts are expected to take considerable time.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FLOOD DAMAGE IN N. KOREA
    • 입력 2024-08-07 16:25:05
    • 수정2024-08-07 16:25:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
Recent floods along the Amnokgang River have inflicted significant damage in North Korea, as confirmed by satellite images. Wihwado Island in the river's lower reaches is extensively flooded, raising concerns that the Sinuiju water treatment plant, vital for residents' drinking water, might also be submerged.

[REPORT]
Wihwado Island in Sinuiju, Pyeonanbuk-do Province located by the estuary of the Amnokgang River.

After last month's heavy rains, levees collapsed in several areas, flooding low-lying farmlands.

A new strip of water spanning 4 kilometers has formed on the island.

This water treatment plant in Sinuiju is the source of drinking water for locals.
It was likely also flooded when water in the river reached the maximum level.

Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
The Sinuiju water treatment plant, next to the Amnokgang River, likely flooded
with muddy water during last month's heavy rains.

When water treatment plants are flooded there are concerns about both water shortages and waterborne diseases.

When the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was flooded in August 2010, the International Red Cross provided over 5.8 million liters of drinking water to the North.

Damage from the recent floods in the Amnokgang River area can also be seen in many other places.

Roads and entire villages are submerged in water because the Jangjagang River, a tributary of the Amnokgang River, overflowed its banks.

Fields and some houses near Manpo are also flooded because the Amnokgang River's tributary overflowed.

Despite offers from many international organizations, North Korea has not accepted help, so recovery efforts are expected to take considerable time.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰총장 후보 4명…신자용·심우정·이진동·임관혁

[속보] 검찰총장 후보 4명…신자용·심우정·이진동·임관혁
[영상] “싸우려는 의도 아니야”<br>…배드민턴 국가대표 안세영 귀국 현장

[영상] “싸우려는 의도 아니야”…배드민턴 국가대표 안세영 귀국 현장
국민의힘 “금투세 토론회하자”<br>…민주당 “영수회담 제안”

국민의힘 “금투세 토론회하자”…민주당 “영수회담 제안”
6월 경상수지 122.6억 달러 <br>흑자…6년 9개월 만에 흑자폭 최대

6월 경상수지 122.6억 달러 흑자…6년 9개월 만에 흑자폭 최대
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.