[News Today] FLOOD DAMAGE IN N. KOREA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Recent floods along the Amnokgang River have inflicted significant damage in North Korea, as confirmed by satellite images. Wihwado Island in the river's lower reaches is extensively flooded, raising concerns that the Sinuiju water treatment plant, vital for residents' drinking water, might also be submerged.
[REPORT]
Wihwado Island in Sinuiju, Pyeonanbuk-do Province located by the estuary of the Amnokgang River.
After last month's heavy rains, levees collapsed in several areas, flooding low-lying farmlands.
A new strip of water spanning 4 kilometers has formed on the island.
This water treatment plant in Sinuiju is the source of drinking water for locals.
It was likely also flooded when water in the river reached the maximum level.
Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
The Sinuiju water treatment plant, next to the Amnokgang River, likely flooded
with muddy water during last month's heavy rains.
When water treatment plants are flooded there are concerns about both water shortages and waterborne diseases.
When the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was flooded in August 2010, the International Red Cross provided over 5.8 million liters of drinking water to the North.
Damage from the recent floods in the Amnokgang River area can also be seen in many other places.
Roads and entire villages are submerged in water because the Jangjagang River, a tributary of the Amnokgang River, overflowed its banks.
Fields and some houses near Manpo are also flooded because the Amnokgang River's tributary overflowed.
Despite offers from many international organizations, North Korea has not accepted help, so recovery efforts are expected to take considerable time.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FLOOD DAMAGE IN N. KOREA
-
- 입력 2024-08-07 16:25:05
- 수정2024-08-07 16:25:53
[LEAD]
Recent floods along the Amnokgang River have inflicted significant damage in North Korea, as confirmed by satellite images. Wihwado Island in the river's lower reaches is extensively flooded, raising concerns that the Sinuiju water treatment plant, vital for residents' drinking water, might also be submerged.
[REPORT]
Wihwado Island in Sinuiju, Pyeonanbuk-do Province located by the estuary of the Amnokgang River.
After last month's heavy rains, levees collapsed in several areas, flooding low-lying farmlands.
A new strip of water spanning 4 kilometers has formed on the island.
This water treatment plant in Sinuiju is the source of drinking water for locals.
It was likely also flooded when water in the river reached the maximum level.
Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
The Sinuiju water treatment plant, next to the Amnokgang River, likely flooded
with muddy water during last month's heavy rains.
When water treatment plants are flooded there are concerns about both water shortages and waterborne diseases.
When the water treatment plant in Sinuiju was flooded in August 2010, the International Red Cross provided over 5.8 million liters of drinking water to the North.
Damage from the recent floods in the Amnokgang River area can also be seen in many other places.
Roads and entire villages are submerged in water because the Jangjagang River, a tributary of the Amnokgang River, overflowed its banks.
Fields and some houses near Manpo are also flooded because the Amnokgang River's tributary overflowed.
Despite offers from many international organizations, North Korea has not accepted help, so recovery efforts are expected to take considerable time.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.