[News Today] EV CATCHES FIRE DURING RECHARGE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Just five days after an electric vehicle caught fire in an Incheon underground parking lot, another blaze has ignited in a charging EV in Geumsan, Chungncheongnam-do Province. Fortunately, there were no further damages, but it took over three hours to fully extinguish the fire.
[REPORT]
White smoke seeps out from under an electric vehicle.
Moments later, the car is engulfed in smoke and flames.
The blaze appears to be controlled...
then suddenly, flames shoot up again.
Soundbite:2nd thermal runaway underway!
Fire officials spray water from all sides and barely manage to tow the car out.
Jeong Yeong-jin / Parking tower manager
When I arrived, smoke was rising, and explosions occurred as sparks flew.
Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a domestic EV caught on fire inside a parking tower in Geumsan, Chungcheongnamdo Province while it was being recharged.
Some 50 vehicles were parked in the tower at the time.
A thermal runaway, when the battery temperature rises by over 1,000 degrees, occurred four times. It could have been a major disaster but luckily, the fire did not spread.
The temperature was swiftly lowered in the initial stage and the car was quickly brought out of the building to contain the blaze.
Kim Gi-ho / Geumsan 119 Safety Center
Non-flammable cloths were used amid concern of increased combustion.
However it took more than 3 hours to completely put out the fire.
The vehicle was reportedly being charged for 11 hours since Monday afternoon.
The police and the National Forensic Service plan to conduct a joint inspection once the battery in a water tank has fully cooled down.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] EV CATCHES FIRE DURING RECHARGE
-
- 입력 2024-08-07 16:25:17
- 수정2024-08-07 16:26:14
[LEAD]
Just five days after an electric vehicle caught fire in an Incheon underground parking lot, another blaze has ignited in a charging EV in Geumsan, Chungncheongnam-do Province. Fortunately, there were no further damages, but it took over three hours to fully extinguish the fire.
[REPORT]
White smoke seeps out from under an electric vehicle.
Moments later, the car is engulfed in smoke and flames.
The blaze appears to be controlled...
then suddenly, flames shoot up again.
Soundbite:2nd thermal runaway underway!
Fire officials spray water from all sides and barely manage to tow the car out.
Jeong Yeong-jin / Parking tower manager
When I arrived, smoke was rising, and explosions occurred as sparks flew.
Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a domestic EV caught on fire inside a parking tower in Geumsan, Chungcheongnamdo Province while it was being recharged.
Some 50 vehicles were parked in the tower at the time.
A thermal runaway, when the battery temperature rises by over 1,000 degrees, occurred four times. It could have been a major disaster but luckily, the fire did not spread.
The temperature was swiftly lowered in the initial stage and the car was quickly brought out of the building to contain the blaze.
Kim Gi-ho / Geumsan 119 Safety Center
Non-flammable cloths were used amid concern of increased combustion.
However it took more than 3 hours to completely put out the fire.
The vehicle was reportedly being charged for 11 hours since Monday afternoon.
The police and the National Forensic Service plan to conduct a joint inspection once the battery in a water tank has fully cooled down.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.