[News Today] BADMINTON CHAMP EXPOSES ASSN.

After clinching Korea's first Olympic badminton women's singles gold in 28 years, An Se-young hinted at retirement amid deep dissatisfaction with team management. The rift between the gold medalist and the Badminton Association continues to widen. An disclosed that her absence from the medalist press conference was not voluntary and promised further explanations upon her return to Korea.



Although she won the first badminton women's singles Olympic gold medal in 28 years for Korea, An Se-young couldn't hide her uneasiness on her way back home.



She said she still hasn't had a proper conversation with the Badminton Korea Association even after she hinted at the possibility of no longer playing for the national team.



An Se-young/ Olympic Badminton Champion

(Have you talked to the association after your press conference?) I wasn't at the

press conference, because I wasn't able to do anything after they told me to wait.



No high-ranking association official was at the airport when the national badminton team was about to depart for Korea.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed why she wasn't at the press conference for medalists.



An Se-young/ Olympic Badminton Champion

They told me to wait and then not to say anything.



She apologized to her teammates who couldn't celebrate their achievements after her remarks.



An Se-young/ Olympic Badminton Champion

I'm sorry that many deserving teammates weren't congratulated. It wasn't my intention.



The badminton association remained silent while the government and the sports world started looking into An's comments.



The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee ordered five badminton coaches to submit reports and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism began a probe.



Since An said she will make additional statements, her frank revelations are likely to have far-reaching ramifications for a while.